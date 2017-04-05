Despite proposing a budget that would savage the organization to the tune of $1.5 billion, President Donald Trump sent Sean Spicer to deliver $78,833 of his salary as a "gift" to a National Park Service representative with a straight face.
Sean Spicer held it together fine, because he has a lot of practice.
But Tyrone Brandyburg, the superintendent at Harpers Ferry National Historic Park, couldn't quite maintain a look of joy for the entire half hour-long ceremony.
President Trump has promised to donate his presidential salary while he's in office, and the $78,333 figure represents his paycheck for his first few months.
But donating to the Park Service is an interesting choice, considering Donald Trump notoriously feuded with the department over sizes of his inauguration crowd. There's also the aforementioned $1.5 billion he wants to cut from the Interior Department, which includes the Park Service. That's about 12 percent of the department budget, according to NPR, and 70K doesn't quite make up for.
Twitter thought the park ranger's un-amused face was the perfect caper to all that meaty irony.
No matter what happens, we'll always have memes.