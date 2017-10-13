Advertising

You know on sitcoms when a character hates their job so much that they orchestrate a series of comical fuck-ups in hopes of getting fired? Well, I think that's what our president is doing, because he's running out of excuses for his ridiculous mistakes.

While giving a speech in D.C. on Friday, Donald Trump mistakenly called the governor of the United States Virgin Islands (who is Governor Kenneth Mapp, by the way) the "President of the Virgin Islands." But, as CNN pointed out, the person who holds that office would be...Donald Trump.

*Cue the Curb Your Enthusiasm music.* HBO via GIPHY

Here's the clip of Trump's gaffe.

Trump says he met with the "president of the Virgin Islands."



*cough* he is the president of the Virgin islands, which is a US territory pic.twitter.com/8MLjqjTGb7 — David Mack (@davidmackau) October 13, 2017

"I left Texas and I left Florida and and I left Louisiana and I went to Puerto Rico and I met with the President of the Virgin Islands," he told the audience. Oh cool man, what was it like meeting with yourself? Did you just sit alone in a room and talk to yourself in the mirror? Or do you have two cell phones, and you called one from the other and held them both up to your ears? Or did you just lie in the darkness, clutching a pillow, praying your presidency will be cut short?

CNN adds that Trump made the mistake more than once. He also told the crowd: "The Virgin Islands and the President of the Virgin Islands, these are people that are incredible people, they suffered gravely and we're be there, we're going to be there, we have really, it is not even a question of a choice." This from the man who seems pretty consistently annoyed that people expect him to help hurricane victims...

Not to mention, Trump's error was edited in the White House's transcript of the speech to reflect Mapp's actual title.

The official White House transcript of Trump saying he met with the "president" of the Virgin Islands (aka himself). 😂 pic.twitter.com/AWJLMxCgmF — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) October 13, 2017

Anyway, Twitter proceeded to drag Trump's inane comment. As is our right.

