On Tuesday night, President Donald Trump gave his first joint congressional address. The crowd was pretty split—Republicans loved it, Democrats not so much. And a lot of those in attendance were not able to hide their facial expressions in a room full of cameras.

Here are some of the funniest audience reactions (and reactions to audience reactions) to President Trump's first speech to Congress:

"The camera switches from President Donald Trump to a disgusted looking Senator Al Franken."



Could you imagine reading that in 1995? pic.twitter.com/fU6tzd7GPz — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) March 1, 2017

Donald Trump received thumbs down from Democrats after his stance on #ObamaCare. #JointAddress pic.twitter.com/btrHnagxDN — The Root (@TheRoot) March 1, 2017

I'm everyone who isn't Joe Scarborough in this GIF pic.twitter.com/sUekGaFvKB — Broderick Greer (@BroderickGreer) March 1, 2017

