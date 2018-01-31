The 18 most bonkers moments from Trump's first State of the Union address.

As it is written in Article II, Section 3 of the United States Constitution, President Donald Trump addressed a joint session of Congress. It was a long night, and while the pundits are debating just how "presidential" it was, here are the most bonkers moments.

1. The drama started before the speech did: Melania Trump traveled in a separate car from her husband, perhaps because of Stormy weather.

JUST IN: First lady Melania Trump arrived at the State of the Union address separately from the President, a break in a longstanding tradition https://t.co/b93X55OK92 pic.twitter.com/HLUBHPlPHL — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) January 31, 2018

2. Paul Ryan made a Freudian slip and almost said "preventing" instead of "presenting" in introducing Trump?

3. Trump bragged about the low African American unemployment rate, and the Congressional Black Caucus​​​​​​ was thinking "Thanks, Obama."

CSPAN

So was Twitter.

Black & Hispanic Unemployment: Facts for when Trump tries to take credit for continuation of Obama trend:



Black Unemployment Had Already Been Cut More than Half:

1/2010 16.5%

1/2017 7.8%



Hispanic Unemployment Had Already Been Cut More than Half

1/2010 12.9%

1/2017 5.9% — Gene Sperling (@genebsperling) January 31, 2018

It's even better in GIF form.