The 18 most bonkers moments from Trump's first State of the Union address.

As it is written in Article II, Section 3 of the United States Constitution, President Donald Trump addressed a joint session of Congress. It was a long night, and while the pundits are debating just how "presidential" it was, here are the most bonkers moments.
1. The drama started before the speech did: Melania Trump traveled in a separate car from her husband, perhaps because of Stormy weather.
2. Paul Ryan made a Freudian slip and almost said "preventing" instead of "presenting" in introducing Trump?
3. Trump bragged about the low African American unemployment rate, and the Congressional Black Caucus was thinking "Thanks, Obama."
So was Twitter.
Black & Hispanic Unemployment: Facts for when Trump tries to take credit for continuation of Obama trend:— Gene Sperling (@genebsperling) January 31, 2018
Black Unemployment Had Already Been Cut More than Half:
1/2010 16.5%
1/2017 7.8%
Hispanic Unemployment Had Already Been Cut More than Half
1/2010 12.9%
1/2017 5.9%
It's even better in GIF form.
4. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer invented a new form of side-eye.
5. Trump ~threw shade~ at Colin Kaepernick and peaceful protesters in the NFL by playing his old hit about the anthem.
6. Nancy Pelosi was not impressed.
7. Trump, um, sure seemed to have advocated for firing civil servants.
8. Trump insisted on the existence of something called "clean coal," which has yet to materialize on Pornhub.
9. Ken Bone, from election meme fame, even chimed in on the State of the Coal Industry.
10. Trump insisted that the folks at Immigration and Customs Enforcement are "great people. GREAT people." He introduced an agent named CJ, whose name he didn't know.
11. Trump All Lives Mattered the DREAM Act, saying, "Americans are Dreamers, too."
12. He full-on scapegoated immigrants, saying they cause "the loss of innocent lives," and that terrorist attacks were "due to the visa lottery."
13. A Democratic congresswoman got close to heckling an immigration lie.
14. Trump said the US needs more nukes. Not to use, of course, but it's always good to have more nukes.
15. Senator Cory Booker delivered a LOOK™, next to Senator Ron Wyden who looked dressed for St. Patrick's Day.
16. Trump got a standing ovation for saying terrorists are "enemy combatants," which is the definition of the word. Oh, and he announced that Guantanamo Bay is staying open, and is likely your only way to get to visit Cuba.
17. Trump told the powerful story of a North Korean defector, who managed to make it despite being included in the travel ban.
18. Congressional Republicans erupted into "USA!" chants like they were watching the Olympics at a frat house, and a Dem congressman got up and left.
