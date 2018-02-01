Trump falsely said his State of the Union address was the most watched ever. Guess whose really was?

On Thursday morning, President Trump took to Twitter to thank the American people for making his State of the Union address the most watched in history. Only one problem: it wasn't.
Although the numbers in Trump's tweet is accurate, the claim that his speech brought in the "highest number in history" is just a total lie.
Even more embarrassing? He wasn't even close to the top spot.
According to Time, three former presidents — Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton — all got higher ratings from their first State of the Union than Trump did: 48 million watched Obama's State of the Union in 2010; 51.7 million tuned in for Bush in 2002; and Bill Clinton narrowly beat Trump by having 45.8 million people tune in for his address in 1994.
At time of publication, President Trump has yet to issue a correction to his inaccurate tweet.
Oy, this is going to be the Inauguration Day crowd controversy all over again, isn't it? Does anyone know where Sean Spicer is?