Trump falsely said his State of the Union address was the most watched ever. Guess whose really was?

April Lavalle
Feb 01, 2018@4:07 PM
On Thursday morning, President Trump took to Twitter to thank the American people for making his State of the Union address the most watched in history. Only one problem: it wasn't.

Although the numbers in Trump's tweet is accurate, the claim that his speech brought in the "highest number in history" is just a total lie.

Even more embarrassing? He wasn't even close to the top spot.

According to Time, three former presidents — Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton — all got higher ratings from their first State of the Union than Trump did: 48 million watched Obama's State of the Union in 2010; 51.7 million tuned in for Bush in 2002; and Bill Clinton narrowly beat Trump by having 45.8 million people tune in for his address in 1994.

At time of publication, President Trump has yet to issue a correction to his inaccurate tweet.

Oy, this is going to be the Inauguration Day crowd controversy all over again, isn't it? Does anyone know where Sean Spicer is?

Oh. Right.
