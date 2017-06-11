Advertising

Donald Trump hasn't been a popular figure in the UK for some time, but his controversial reaction to the recent terrorist attacks in London cemented his place on the general population's list of "people we don't fancy at all."

If you'll recall, Trump used the horrific attacks to rally support for his travel ban, and went on to twist the words of London Mayor Sadiq Khan to make him seem weak on terror:

We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is "no reason to be alarmed!" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

Trump was quickly and decisively slammed back by Khan's team, JK Rowling, and pretty much everyone in London:

Hey, London here. The best thing you can do to help right now is to shut the fuck up. https://t.co/kXZPAj6olu — James O'Malley (@Psythor) June 3, 2017

Even so, the UK's conservative leader Theresa May has maintained that Trump would be welcome for a state visit whenever he'd like. The visit hasn't happened yet, and thanks to recent reports of a phone call between Trump and May, we might finally know why: Trump has indicated he wants to put off his visit until he can be reasonably assured that he won't have to deal with protesters and a negative reception.

So...like...never?

According to The Guardian, Trump "told Theresa May in a phone call he does not want to go ahead with a state visit to Britain until the British public supports him coming."

Based on current public opinion, the odds of the UK enthusiastically welcoming Trump are slim to none. But best of luck with that, Mr. President.

