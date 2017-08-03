Advertising

On Thursday morning, Donald Trump yawned, stuck his spoon in a bowl of milky fried chicken, and stretched his Twitter fingers. This time he treated the world to a fanstastic new technical term for the economy: "business enthusiasm."

And, you'll be happy to learn upon hearing this term for the first time ever, it's at an all time high.

Business is looking better than ever with business enthusiasm at record levels. Stock Market at an all-time high. That doesn't just happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2017

Since the "stock market" is something that actually exists, it's easier to refute Trump's claims on that than on "business enthusiasm." As CNN notes, "the Dow has reached a new high, on average, once every seven days since fully recovering from the Great Recession in March 2013."

And as Axios and other sites point out, Trump "inherited an already-growing market that has accelerated since his inauguration."

That's led Trump's army of Twitter haters to repeat a similar refrain:

We miss Obama — Luke Waltham (@lukewaltham) August 3, 2017

Thanks for all the great business growth Obama! — Dr.Bryan Harnsberger (@PSYCH_HYPE) August 3, 2017

Thanks Obama — Steve Clark (@steveclarkuk) August 3, 2017

Stock market is due to economic gains under Obama, you grandiose idiot. — leah mcelrath 🗽 (@leahmcelrath) August 3, 2017

You're right. The stock market boomed under Obama. You've just inherited his success. Thanks, Obama!https://t.co/psUMCV8KGP — DeepState (@RKJ65) August 3, 2017

It certainly doesn't happen in 6 months. #thanksobama — John de Guzmán (@johndeguzman) August 3, 2017

Meanwhile, according to Axios, Obama and H.W. Bush "oversaw greater stock market expansion during their first six months in office" than Trump.

As Trump would say, "that doesn't just happen."

Not that it's stopped Trump from touting the stock market over and over again.

