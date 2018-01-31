Racist teen who bragged about getting a classmate deported learns how that can backfire.

A Trump supporter in high school who tried to get his classmate deported ended up getting kicked out himself. Kicked out of school, that is.
Cory Carnley, a prolific pro-Trump, anti-immigrant Redditor from Gainesville, Florida, posted a gleeful selfie after allegedly reporting an undocumented classmate to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
His photo went viral, because regardless of your views on immigration policy, you have to admit that reporting somebody to ICE is a dick move.
According to Babe.net, Carnley explained on Reddit:
The person I reported hasn’t even been here long enough to speak more than basic essential English. They’re no DACA baby like everyone seems to be assuming for some reason. Also, don’t worry about their family. They’re illegal too.
Babe also scanned through his previous Reddit posts to find extremely racist posts about black people and Jews, and his fantasies about torturing immigrants to death.
He also wrote about threatening to rape people.
Once the piece was published, he deleted his Reddit account.
In a follow-up article, Babe reported that Carnley has been expelled from school.
In a statement to babe, Cory's former principal added:
"I could not disagree more with the ideas in these posts. They certainly do not represent our school's culture. GHS is a wonderfully diverse school where students come together and do amazing things. One student does not speak for 1,800 classmates. While this is an extremely unfortunate situation, I hope it will also serve as a learning opportunity for our students."