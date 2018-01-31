Racist teen who bragged about getting a classmate deported learns how that can backfire.

A Trump supporter in high school who tried to get his classmate deported ended up getting kicked out himself. Kicked out of school, that is.

Cory Carnley, a prolific pro-Trump, anti-immigrant Redditor from Gainesville, Florida, posted a gleeful selfie after allegedly reporting an undocumented classmate to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

His photo went viral, because regardless of your views on immigration policy, you have to admit that reporting somebody to ICE is a dick move.

This is high school student Cory Carnley.



Cory brags about calling ICE on people, dreams of torturing immigrants, and makes racist posts about blacks and Jews.



Cory is too young to have voted for Trump and lives in a cushy college town.



This is the face of the alt-right. pic.twitter.com/645SzOKElR — Lavender Gooms (@imsomeguydude) January 30, 2018

This little sh!t is one Cory Carnley from Gainesville, Florida. Here he's indicating his pleasure at reporting an illegal immigrant to ICE at his school.



That's pretty UN-American and generally disgusting. Pretty sure the Nazis were into this kind of thing, tattling on the Jews. pic.twitter.com/43LhvC1j82 — Darth Continent (@DarthContinent) January 31, 2018

You have freedom of speech but your speech still has consequences Cory Carnley

"Cory had an active Reddit account that often posted the n-word, fantasized about torturing immigrants, and bemoaned how white women sleep with people of color." https://t.co/LUcBAwDF29 — Angel Clark (@AngelClarkSays) January 31, 2018