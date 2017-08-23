Advertising

Donald Trump and his followers have an obsession with crowd sizes. From his campaign trail rallies to his famously measly inauguration crowd, it would seem that Trump is constantly in a proverbial dick-measuring contest against Hillary Clinton or Barack Obama when it comes to crowd sizes— and, as usual, he seems to be coming up short.

On Tuesday, one particular picture made its rounds on #MAGA Twitter, depicting a huge crowd spilling into the streets in anticipation for the president's rally in Phoenix, Arizona yesterday.

Advertising

True, that crowd looks huge! And based off the colors, that could be a sea of "Make America Great Again" hats. But, alas, it is not. This is classic fake news being pushed around Twitter by Trump supporters and pro-Trump Russian bots. This picture is not of Trump's crowd...in fact, it is not even from Phoenix. It is a picture of the crowds that had turned out for a championship parade for the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.

Advertising

Trump supporters desperately spreading fake photos on Twitter "from" Trump's Phoenix Rally. pic.twitter.com/NzEG8I04zX — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) August 23, 2017

I've seen several just like it. Here's another. pic.twitter.com/LY5BVD8jRR — Brian Bartky 🌹 (@BrianBartky) August 23, 2017

The image on the left is from the Cavs parade 2016 pic.twitter.com/rq5xre6OJb — tramosUSA (@voteblue16) August 22, 2017

This morning, The Washington Post reported that the already miniscule crowd at the rally thinned throughout the President's 75 minute speech, citing that "hundreds left early, while others plopped down on the ground, scrolled through their social media feeds or started up a conversation with their neighbors."

Advertising

So what did Trump's crowd actually look like? David Catanese, a political reporter for U.S. News, snapped a few photos from inside the actual room:

Here's an angle from the opposite side of the room. #TrumpinPhx pic.twitter.com/xg0G34eJ7r — David Catanese (@davecatanese) August 23, 2017

Trump's first fib: That they are still pouring into his rally and the fire Marshall needs to get involved. There's plenty of room. — David Catanese (@davecatanese) August 23, 2017

Advertising

He also took a video:

But to be fair, a large crowd did turn up in Phoenix...they just weren't there in support of the president.

Large crowd peacefully protesting Trump at #PhoenixRally in wake of #Charlottesville/midst of deportations. Follow @clarychka for analysis pic.twitter.com/vhaLiHVndX — Jim Murphy (@jimmurphySF) August 23, 2017

Surely the president will soon take a break from defending Nazis to whine about how the media is "lying" about the crowd sizes, but it is pretty hard to dispute the photographic evidence. But hey, if there is one thing Donald Trump loves to do more than pretend people like him, it is convince people not to believe their own eyes.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.