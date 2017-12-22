Trump gets roasted on an open fire for the ridiculous way he signed the tax bill.

Merry Christmas, millionaires and billionaires. And sorry, everyone else. Because Donald Trump signed a $1.5 trillion tax overhaul into law today.
After signing the bill, Trump made some TREMENDOUSLY Trump-ian comments.
"Everything in here is, it's really, it's tremendous things," he said. Does Trump have even the slightest clue what's inside this history-making tax bill that could forever change America as we know it?
For more info on the tax bill and what it can mean for America, check out this video. But maybe wait until after the holidays because it's prettttttty depressing.
Unless you're a millionaire or a big corporation or just very, very, bigly, tremendously rich, in which case: congrats!!! So glad you finally caught a break.