Trump gets roasted on an open fire for the ridiculous way he signed the tax bill.

Merry Christmas, millionaires and billionaires. And sorry, everyone else. Because Donald Trump signed a $1.5 trillion tax overhaul into law today.

BREAKING: President Trump signs into law $1.5 trillion tax overhaul offering big cuts for business, smaller ones for middle class. — The Associated Press (@AP) December 22, 2017

After signing the bill, Trump made some TREMENDOUSLY Trump-ian comments.

Trump, putting his hand on the tax bill text, says, “Everything in here is, it’s really, it’s tremendous things.” pic.twitter.com/GcNvosrIhx — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) December 22, 2017

"Everything in here is, it's really, it's tremendous things," he said. Does Trump have even the slightest clue what's inside this history-making tax bill that could forever change America as we know it?

Probably not. This person tweeted some ideas of what he might think is in that tax bill:

Paper pulp, for example. And ink. Tremendous, tremendous things. — Chris Beneke (@historyball) December 22, 2017

While many are pointing out that it's pretty clear he has NO idea what he just signed.

Me giving a book report by scanning the summary on the back of the novel. https://t.co/AwtGrYIZY0 — Maggie Serota (@maggieserota) December 22, 2017

And behold, your newest meme, just in time for the holidays: