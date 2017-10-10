The secretary of state called Donald Trump a moron. That's "fake news," according to Donald Trump in a new interview with Forbes. But wait! In case it's not fake news, he has to have his bases covered. In that case, ahem:
"I think it's fake news, but if he did that, I guess we'll have to compare IQ tests. And I can tell you who is going to win."
"Donald Trump is a moron."
Many have said it, none more prominent in the government than Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who didn't deny an NBC News report that he called his boss a "fucking moron" behind his back.
For the record, the NBC News report claims that Trump earned the name from Tillerson after comparing war decisions in Afghanistan to managing a restaurant in New York City. Quite objectively moronic, you might say. Then again, Trump's exceedingly confident in his IQ. Enjoy this tweet from 2013:
At this time, Someecards could not find any tweets from Rex Tillerson about his I.Q.