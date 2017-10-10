Advertising

The secretary of state called Donald Trump a moron. That's "fake news," according to Donald Trump in a new interview with Forbes. But wait! In case it's not fake news, he has to have his bases covered. In that case, ahem:

"I think it's fake news, but if he did that, I guess we'll have to compare IQ tests. And I can tell you who is going to win."

"Donald Trump is a moron."

To reiterate: Trump says that he would take an IQ test against his Secretary of State to prove he's not a 'moron' like Tillerson said. https://t.co/tLORrCLlGp — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 10, 2017

1. This is definitive proof that Tillerson called Trump a "fucking moron".

2. I absolutely INSIST that this happen. I'll pay for the tests. https://t.co/TBQG9GlZWu — Jules (@jules_su) October 10, 2017

"The president of the United States challenged the Secretary of State to an IQ test-off" is not a sentence I ever thought I'd type. — (((OhNoSheTwitnt))) (@OhNoSheTwitnt) October 10, 2017

Many have said it, none more prominent in the government than Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who didn't deny an NBC News report that he called his boss a "fucking moron" behind his back.

For the record, the NBC News report claims that Trump earned the name from Tillerson after comparing war decisions in Afghanistan to managing a restaurant in New York City. Quite objectively moronic, you might say. Then again, Trump's exceedingly confident in his IQ. Enjoy this tweet from 2013:

Sorry losers and haters, but my I.Q. is one of the highest -and you all know it! Please don't feel so stupid or insecure,it's not your fault — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 9, 2013

At this time, Someecards could not find any tweets from Rex Tillerson about his I.Q.

