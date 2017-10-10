Advertising

The secretary of state called Donald Trump a moron. That's "fake news," according to Donald Trump in a new interview with Forbes. But wait! In case it's not fake news, he has to have his bases covered. In that case, ahem:

"I think it's fake news, but if he did that, I guess we'll have to compare IQ tests. And I can tell you who is going to win."

"Donald Trump is a moron."

Advertising

Many have said it, none more prominent in the government than Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who didn't deny an NBC News report that he called his boss a "fucking moron" behind his back.

Rex Tillerson reportedly called Trump a moron and Pence had to mediate. Get popcorn.
Advertising

For the record, the NBC News report claims that Trump earned the name from Tillerson after comparing war decisions in Afghanistan to managing a restaurant in New York City. Quite objectively moronic, you might say. Then again, Trump's exceedingly confident in his IQ. Enjoy this tweet from 2013:

At this time, Someecards could not find any tweets from Rex Tillerson about his I.Q.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.