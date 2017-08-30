Advertising

Shoppers at Trump Tower, Donald Trump's many monuments to himself, were treated to some extra inventory this week, courtesy of two NYC-based artist/pranksters.

Gothamist reports that on Monday afternoon, the sneaky sneakers snuck some special items in the lobby's git shop, including a Trump-branded KKK hood "for fine people," packages of pee-proof rubber sheets, and a Russian flag.

The pee tape is real, unlike these sheets. Twitter: Jangelooff

Very fine on both sides, on both sides. Twitter: Jangelooff

Postcards from the edge. Twitter: Jangelooff

i maybe ruined this, but for a brief moment there were KKK hoods & piss proof sheets in the trump tower gift shop https://t.co/9Y15adfVve pic.twitter.com/oxifkCedMg — Jake Offenhartz (@jangelooff) August 29, 2017

The addition to the postcard racks included odes to 45th President of the United States, Vladimir Putin, First Lady Ivanka Trump, and the flesh on the front of Donald's neck, known as a wattle.

Grab them by the neck p*ssy. Tumblr

"We thought the tourists coming in to buy some stuff, especially people from other countries, should get the whole story of who the president is, because the items in the Trump store don't accurately reflect the person," one of the anonymous artists told Gothamist.

The real Trump administration has gotten so wild, however, that some shoppers couldn't distinguish between the parody and the real stuff.

"My partner was in the back putting in some of the items and he said to someone, 'Oh did you see this?' and they didn't even bat an eye," the artist added.

Take a tour through the updated, accurate gift shop.

