Sculptor Chuck Williams, your new internet hero, has created the disturbingly realistic Trump troll doll America needs right now. The 4.75 inch tall vinyl doll looks exactly what our President would look like if he was a troll doll from the '80s—and tbh it's not that different from how he looks now. Except that the doll is fully naked.

WARNING: the following image is NSFW and may take you on an emotional roller coaster ride of joy and revulsion.

You were warned.

Williams, who used to work as a sculptor for Walt Disney Co. in the ’90s, hopes the doll will soon become a household toy. "I am looking to fund the manufacturing of a large number of factory made vinyl Trump Troll dolls," he wrote on Kickstarter. "The sculpture seems to have struck a very popular chord with my family and friends on Facebook."

Thanks to the doll's immense popularity, the Kickstarter page has already raised more than quadruple its goal of $38,000, raking in more than $173,000 with 20 days left. “This figure is near and dear to me and thankfully it seems to have brought a smile to all sides of the political spectrum,” Williams posted in an update. “The response has taken me a little by surprise!! I am very grateful to have made so many people happy with this sculpture.”

You can even pre-order your own Trump troll from the Kickstarter page for $25. That might seem like a lot to spend on a doll that gives you mild nausea just to look at. But, the inevitable look of rage on the President's face when this doll becomes as popular as regular trolls were in the '80s and '90s??

Priceless.

