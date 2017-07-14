Advertising

Thanks to the power of words, Donald Trump accidentally labeled his own, forthcoming Trumpcare bill as a failure.

Republicans Senators are working hard to get their failed ObamaCare replacement approved. I will be at my desk, pen in hand! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2017

Republicans Senators are working hard to get their failed ObamaCare replacement approved. I will be at my desk, pen in hand!

Trump meant to call Obamacare failing, although his sentence structure made it seem that the GOP's bill to replace it had already "failed." The awkward wording isn't even the only error— Trump made "Republicans" plural, whoops, and used odd capitalization in his spelling of Obamacare.

The internet pounced.

I also like how you say "their failed Obamacare replacement".



You're right! It IS a failed replacement for Obamacare! — Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) July 14, 2017

So their replacement is a failure? #grammar — Judi Lembke (@JudiLembke) July 14, 2017

I approve the way he worded this. — John Iadarola (@johniadarola) July 14, 2017

It's definitely a failed replacement bill. — Nicholas H Wolfinger (@NickWolfinger) July 14, 2017

Their failed replacement is right. Taking healthcare away from 22M people to fund tax breaks for rich people is a disgrace. — Laura Packard (@lpackard) July 14, 2017

Adjective placement is important https://t.co/eu1JIdiECo — Alana HorowitzSatlin (@achorowitz) July 14, 2017

So you agree that the republican replacement to #Obamacare has already FAILED but you're going to sign anyway? Ur the #Failure



No #BCRA — Special Agent Scully (@AgentScully2017) July 14, 2017

surprised you can spell - 'pen in hand' — lalah hathaway (@lalahhathaway) July 14, 2017

In case you've been living in merciful isolation, "Republicans Senators" dropped their revised version of Trumpcare on Thursday. Friday's tweet was part of a Trump rant to help pass it:

So impt Rep Senators, under leadership of @SenateMajLdr McConnell get healthcare plan approved. After 7yrs of O'Care disaster, must happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2017

After all of these years of suffering thru ObamaCare, Republican Senators must come through as they have promised! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2017

.@VP Mike Pence is working hard on HealthCare and getting our wonderful Republican Senators to do what is right for the people. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2017

Clearly, Trump needs a copy editor. Unless he wants to keep giving these gifts to Twitter.

Trump really, really needs someone to proofread his tweets. I volunteer as tribute. pic.twitter.com/mLoDzCKNfz — Marcus Hawkins (@HawkinsUSA) July 14, 2017

They're almost as good as legitimate healthcare!

