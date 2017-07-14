Thanks to the power of words, Donald Trump accidentally labeled his own, forthcoming Trumpcare bill as a failure.
Republicans Senators are working hard to get their failed ObamaCare replacement approved. I will be at my desk, pen in hand!
Trump meant to call Obamacare failing, although his sentence structure made it seem that the GOP's bill to replace it had already "failed." The awkward wording isn't even the only error— Trump made "Republicans" plural, whoops, and used odd capitalization in his spelling of Obamacare.
The internet pounced.
In case you've been living in merciful isolation, "Republicans Senators" dropped their revised version of Trumpcare on Thursday. Friday's tweet was part of a Trump rant to help pass it:
Clearly, Trump needs a copy editor. Unless he wants to keep giving these gifts to Twitter.
They're almost as good as legitimate healthcare!