Today, on the one-year anniversary of the devastating attack at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, president Donald Trump shared this uncharacteristically solemn, not-about-him tweet "honoring" the victims:

We will NEVER FORGET the victims who lost their lives one year ago today in the horrific #PulseNightClub shooting. #OrlandoUnitedDay pic.twitter.com/OFFUVAFBJM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2017

What's shocking about this tweet is that it's... presidential, as a few people have pointed out.

Very presidential for a change. — Impeach Donald Trump (@Impeach_D_Trump) June 12, 2017

But here's the problem: a year ago today, Trump responded to the shooting on Twitter by using the tragedy to push his political agenda, and even patting himself on the back for being "right" about Islamic terrorism.

ICYMI:

Appreciate the congrats for being right on radical Islamic terrorism, I don't want congrats, I want toughness & vigilance. We must be smart! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2016

It was a shady, transparent, self-serving, insensitive, classic Donald Trump tweet. And Twitter, also, will "NEVER FORGET":

We will also never forget how you made the shooting about you one year ago today. https://t.co/TYAhNUVn4h — Adam Mordecai (@advodude) June 12, 2017

One year ago, we lost 49 LGBT friends and allies in a horrific mass shooting at Pulse Nightclub.



How Sadiq Khan and Trump each responded: pic.twitter.com/Q6sRZZ46dx — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) June 6, 2017

This is how Trump responded to 100+ ppl being shot at Pulse a yr ago. This should've been the end of it, but 62 mil ppl decided it was okay. https://t.co/HcakA5VF96 — Dennis Mersereau (@wxdam) June 12, 2017

Many others are calling Trump out for pretending to give a damn about the lives of LGBTQ people, given his atrocious record on LGBTQ rights.

I care about the community on a daily basis not just one day. Trump doesn't care what happens to LGBT the rest of the year. — Sophie Scholl (@maggiegosia) June 12, 2017

If you want to remember the victims of the #PulseNightclub shooting, you should protect LGBT rights #OrlandoUnitedDay — Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) June 12, 2017

You don't care about LGBTQ people and you shill for the NRA to prevent any sensible gun control. How dare you talk about #PulseNightclub?? — Brian (@bridoc) June 12, 2017

This tweetstorm pretty much says it all:

You *JUST* passed an executive order allowing discrimination against gay people by businesses under the guise of religious freedom! — Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) June 12, 2017

Remembering the victims of this senseless and hateful crime is IMPORTANT but it is MORE IMPORTANT to protect them in the first place! — Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) June 12, 2017

You literally CONGRATULATED yourself on this day one year ago instead of remembering the victims. Thanks for pretending to care. pic.twitter.com/n0pAj9wIt0 — Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) June 12, 2017

How has no one mentioned Secretary of Homophobia Mike Pence yet???

Whoop, there it is:

Don't pretend you care at all. Your VP is a religious zealot who introduced a bill in Indiana to discriminate against gay people 🖕 — Jasper Oosterveld (@jasoosterveld) June 12, 2017

Others pointed out Trump probably didn't write this most recent tweet, which would explain why it seems like a president wrote it.

Zero chance he wrote this. — Brendan Kavanagh (@moulinrouge2005) June 12, 2017

Donald Trump, please, please, please, sashay away.

