On Wednesday morning, we reported that Donald Trump was caught slandering the White House to his golf buddies. According to an article on Golf.com, President Trump told his pals that he spends so much time away from the White House because it is a "real dump":
Chatting with some members before a recent round of golf, he explained his frequent appearances: "That White House is a real dump." (A White House spokesperson denies this occurred.) Trump is often at his most unguarded among the people who pay for their proximity to him.
Now President Trump is handling the controversy how he handles all controversies— by insisting that it never happened and that the "Fake News" made it all up:
OH COME ON. Now Golf.com, a totally non-partisan website about GOLF is "Fake News"??
In the tweet posted on Wednesday evening, the president calls the White House "one of the most beautiful buildings (homes)" he has ever seen, and that the allegations that called the White House a "dump" are "TOTALLY UNTRUE."
Anyway, Twitter did what Twitter does every day and called out the president:
So is this what "winning" is? Slandering the nation's most famous address then calling a website about golf "fake news?" Because if so, the president is totally right: I am very, very tired of winning.