President Donald Trump's usual morning tweet-storm veered straight into tweet-tornado territory this morning. The man tweeted eight times before 10 a.m. and we can barely keep up.
He started out by trash-talking Senator Lindsey Graham, who on Wednesday made a statement saying that Trump "took a step backward by again suggesting there is moral equivalency between the white supremacist neo-Nazis and KKK members who attended the Charlottesville rally and people like Ms. Heyer." He was referring to Heather Heyer, the 32-year-old woman who was murdered by a white supremacist last weekend.
Some folks on Twitter took umbridge with Trump's tweets.
A former reality TV star mocking someone else for being attention-seeking is sheer perfection (if you find his hypocrisy funny). Trump goes on to say that "the public is learning (even more so) how dishonest the Fake News is. They totally misrepresent what I say about hate, bigotry, etc. Shame!" What Trump doesn't seem to realize is that the media can't "misrepresent" words that all of America heard Trump actually say.
Once our attention-deficit president tired of that line of tweeting, he switched over to talking shit about "Flake Jeff Flake" (we see what you did there, Trump), whom he called "WEAK" on borders and crime and characterized as "toxic." This is fine, everybody. This is how a president should talk.
Twitter called out Trump's own weakness, "specifically condemning Nazis and white supremacists."
To remind everyone that he is indeed working, Trump tweeted about his meetings today, and threw in a quick shout out to his favorite topic (besides Hillary's emails): jobs!
Jobs jobs jobs jobs jobs jobs jobs jobs.
But Donald Trump just couldn't help himself, and he had to keep tweeting. He was on a roll, and he was ready to double down. He tweeted about how removing monuments of the Confederacy was ripping the history and culture of the country apart (right, not the racism). He reiterated his belief that taking down statues is a slippery slope, because if we take down Robert E. Lee's monument, soon we'll be taking down statues of Washington and Jefferson. (Quick aside: Lee didn't even like statues or monuments, according to PBS.)
Twitter tried to explain the significance of the statues to Donald Trump. He probably wasn't listening.
Also, regarding beauty, the man has questionable taste himself.
It's okay, Donnie. No one's even going to notice the statues are missing after a while. In fact, many people will be thrilled that the statues are gone, whichever ones are successfully taken down. We could even put new ones up, of more modern heroes! Life will continue, and statue-inflicted wounds will heal. Will the country heal? That remains to be seen.