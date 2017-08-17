Advertising

President Donald Trump's usual morning tweet-storm veered straight into tweet-tornado territory this morning. The man tweeted eight times before 10 a.m. and we can barely keep up.

He started out by trash-talking Senator Lindsey Graham, who on Wednesday made a statement saying that Trump "took a step backward by again suggesting there is moral equivalency between the white supremacist neo-Nazis and KKK members who attended the Charlottesville rally and people like Ms. Heyer." He was referring to Heather Heyer, the 32-year-old woman who was murdered by a white supremacist last weekend.

Publicity seeking Lindsey Graham falsely stated that I said there is moral equivalency between the KKK, neo-Nazis & white supremacists...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

...and people like Ms. Heyer. Such a disgusting lie. He just can't forget his election trouncing.The people of South Carolina will remember! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

The public is learning (even more so) how dishonest the Fake News is. They totally misrepresent what I say about hate, bigotry etc. Shame! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

Some folks on Twitter took umbridge with Trump's tweets.

"The Fake News is using what I said on camera against me!" — George Lewis (@george_retouch) August 17, 2017

Even Fox News know it. https://t.co/JZ9tLiuaxa — Impeach Donald Trump (@Impeach_D_Trump) August 17, 2017

A former reality TV star mocking someone else for being attention-seeking is sheer perfection (if you find his hypocrisy funny). Trump goes on to say that "the public is learning (even more so) how dishonest the Fake News is. They totally misrepresent what I say about hate, bigotry, etc. Shame!" What Trump doesn't seem to realize is that the media can't "misrepresent" words that all of America heard Trump actually say.

Once our attention-deficit president tired of that line of tweeting, he switched over to talking shit about "Flake Jeff Flake" (we see what you did there, Trump), whom he called "WEAK" on borders and crime and characterized as "toxic." This is fine, everybody. This is how a president should talk.

Great to see that Dr. Kelli Ward is running against Flake Jeff Flake, who is WEAK on borders, crime and a non-factor in Senate. He's toxic! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

Twitter called out Trump's own weakness, "specifically condemning Nazis and white supremacists."

You're weak on pretty much everything - specifically condemning Nazis and white supremacists. It is you, sir, who is toxic! — Mike P Williams 🌹 (@Mike_P_Williams) August 17, 2017

To remind everyone that he is indeed working, Trump tweeted about his meetings today, and threw in a quick shout out to his favorite topic (besides Hillary's emails): jobs!

Many meetings today in Bedminster including with Secretary Linda M and Small Business. Job numbers are looking great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

Jobs jobs jobs jobs jobs jobs jobs jobs.

By 'meetings" I assume you mean games of golf??? — Impeach Donald Trump (@Impeach_D_Trump) August 17, 2017

But Donald Trump just couldn't help himself, and he had to keep tweeting. He was on a roll, and he was ready to double down. He tweeted about how removing monuments of the Confederacy was ripping the history and culture of the country apart (right, not the racism). He reiterated his belief that taking down statues is a slippery slope, because if we take down Robert E. Lee's monument, soon we'll be taking down statues of Washington and Jefferson. (Quick aside: Lee didn't even like statues or monuments, according to PBS.)

Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments. You..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

...can't change history, but you can learn from it. Robert E Lee, Stonewall Jackson - who's next, Washington, Jefferson? So foolish! Also... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

...the beauty that is being taken out of our cities, towns and parks will be greatly missed and never able to be comparably replaced! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

Twitter tried to explain the significance of the statues to Donald Trump. He probably wasn't listening.

They are vile symbols that represent a nation's hatred for a selected group of people — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) August 17, 2017

The good news for you is that no Trump statue will ever be torn down - since no Trump statue will ever be made. — Greg Shugar (@GregShugar) August 17, 2017

Also, regarding beauty, the man has questionable taste himself.

I mean, he obviously knows about beauty. pic.twitter.com/LBmVHnNocL — Enduff! Hoch Hech! (@TheSixFinger) August 17, 2017

It's okay, Donnie. No one's even going to notice the statues are missing after a while. In fact, many people will be thrilled that the statues are gone, whichever ones are successfully taken down. We could even put new ones up, of more modern heroes! Life will continue, and statue-inflicted wounds will heal. Will the country heal? That remains to be seen.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.