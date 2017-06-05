Advertising

On Saturday night, London suffered its third terrorist attack in as many months. As the Telegraph reports, three terrorists first drove a truck into civilians on London Bridge and then went after people with knives in the Borough Market neighborhood. Seven people were killed and 48 more wounded, according to the Telegraph.

In response to this terrible tragedy, President Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday night:

We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

President Trump's tweet did not directly refer to London or offer condolences to the victims and their families. Instead, Trump mentioned his proposed travel ban again.

Realizing his blunder, President Trump did eventually tweet something kind about London and the U.K., more along the lines of what you'd expect from a world leader.

Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there - WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

On Sunday, President Trump was back at it again, tweeting about how "we must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people."

We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people. If we don't get smart it will only get worse — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

Trump decided to make things personal, going after London's Mayor Sadiq Khan, who is Muslim. Trump apparently took issue with Khan's statement to his people that there was "no reason to be alarmed."

At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is "no reason to be alarmed!" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

Sadiq did not respond to Trump on Twitter, or at all. Instead, the Independent reported that a spokesperson for the mayor said that Khan had "more important things to do" than respond to Trump's "ill-informed" statements on Saturday's terror attack.

On Sunday morning, Trump invoked the "gun debate," noting the attackers used knives and a truck, not guns. Hmmm. Could that be because, according to the Atlantic, the U.K. has tight restrictions on guns?

Do you notice we are not having a gun debate right now? That's because they used knives and a truck! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

On Monday morning, President Trump was back at it on Twitter, where he sent out another four tweets, all about his travel ban (which, if you remember, was originally not supposed to be called a travel ban).

People, the lawyers and the courts can call it whatever they want, but I am calling it what we need and what it is, a TRAVEL BAN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

The Justice Dept. should have stayed with the original Travel Ban, not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted to S.C. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

The Justice Dept. should ask for an expedited hearing of the watered down Travel Ban before the Supreme Court - & seek much tougher version! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

In any event we are EXTREME VETTING people coming into the U.S. in order to help keep our country safe. The courts are slow and political! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

Finally, this morning, Trump brought up Khan again, tweeting about Mayor Khan's "pathetic excuse" about there being "no reason to be alarmed." As though the Mayor should just be out in the streets yelling, "EVERYBODY PANIC!"

Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his "no reason to be alarmed" statement. MSM is working hard to sell it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

Here, by the way, is Khan's statement on the terror attack.

We are all shocked and angry today - but this is our city. We will never let these cowards win and we will never be cowed by terrorism. pic.twitter.com/kcosumkdCR — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) June 4, 2017

Maybe Trump could take a wee break from Twitter and get back to the business of being president? Just a thought.

