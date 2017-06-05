On Saturday night, London suffered its third terrorist attack in as many months. As the Telegraph reports, three terrorists first drove a truck into civilians on London Bridge and then went after people with knives in the Borough Market neighborhood. Seven people were killed and 48 more wounded, according to the Telegraph.
In response to this terrible tragedy, President Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday night:
President Trump's tweet did not directly refer to London or offer condolences to the victims and their families. Instead, Trump mentioned his proposed travel ban again.
Realizing his blunder, President Trump did eventually tweet something kind about London and the U.K., more along the lines of what you'd expect from a world leader.
On Sunday, President Trump was back at it again, tweeting about how "we must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people."
Trump decided to make things personal, going after London's Mayor Sadiq Khan, who is Muslim. Trump apparently took issue with Khan's statement to his people that there was "no reason to be alarmed."
Sadiq did not respond to Trump on Twitter, or at all. Instead, the Independent reported that a spokesperson for the mayor said that Khan had "more important things to do" than respond to Trump's "ill-informed" statements on Saturday's terror attack.
On Sunday morning, Trump invoked the "gun debate," noting the attackers used knives and a truck, not guns. Hmmm. Could that be because, according to the Atlantic, the U.K. has tight restrictions on guns?
On Monday morning, President Trump was back at it on Twitter, where he sent out another four tweets, all about his travel ban (which, if you remember, was originally not supposed to be called a travel ban).
Finally, this morning, Trump brought up Khan again, tweeting about Mayor Khan's "pathetic excuse" about there being "no reason to be alarmed." As though the Mayor should just be out in the streets yelling, "EVERYBODY PANIC!"
Here, by the way, is Khan's statement on the terror attack.
Maybe Trump could take a wee break from Twitter and get back to the business of being president? Just a thought.