On Monday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell—the man responsible for shepherding much of President Trump's agenda through Congress—tried to justify the so far dead Trumpcare bill by blaming Trump's "excessive expectations" for how quickly legislation should pass.
"Our new president, of course, has not been in this line of work before, and, I think, had excessive expectations about how quickly things happen in the democratic process," said McConnell, to a Rotary Group in Kentucky.
"And so, part of the reason people feel like we're under performing is because too many kind of artificial deadlines, unrelated to the reality of the complexity of legislating, may not have been fully understood."
Oh man, Trump hated that. He reportedly called McConnell to admonish him. Then, of course, on Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning he took to Twitter to eviscerate him.
Naturally, publicly attacking the head of your party in the Senate is baffling to many. Then again, it's Donald Trump. Twitter reacted to the news with raised eyebrows nonetheless.
Elaine Chao, Mitch McConnell's wife, is Trump's Secretary of Transportation.
On Thursday, Trump also tweeted a certainly unscientific Twitter poll "proving" that he's a better president that Obama.
Most likely, someone put the results in his daily folder.