On Monday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell—the man responsible for shepherding much of President Trump's agenda through Congress—tried to justify the so far dead Trumpcare bill by blaming Trump's "excessive expectations" for how quickly legislation should pass.

"Our new president, of course, has not been in this line of work before, and, I think, had excessive expectations about how quickly things happen in the democratic process," said McConnell, to a Rotary Group in Kentucky.

"And so, part of the reason people feel like we're under performing is because too many kind of artificial deadlines, unrelated to the reality of the complexity of legislating, may not have been fully understood."

Oh man, Trump hated that. He reportedly called McConnell to admonish him. Then, of course, on Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning he took to Twitter to eviscerate him.

Senator Mitch McConnell said I had "excessive expectations," but I don't think so. After 7 years of hearing Repeal & Replace, why not done? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2017

Can you believe that Mitch McConnell, who has screamed Repeal & Replace for 7 years, couldn't get it done. Must Repeal & Replace ObamaCare! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2017

Naturally, publicly attacking the head of your party in the Senate is baffling to many. Then again, it's Donald Trump. Twitter reacted to the news with raised eyebrows nonetheless.

In less than a month, Trump has achieved what no-one could-- turn Jeff Sessions and Mitch McConnell into somewhat sympathetic figures. https://t.co/KA2YXumBVz — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) August 10, 2017

i'm curious. Do people think Trump knows that Mitch McConnell's wife serves in his cabinet? — Daniel Gross (@grossdm) August 10, 2017

Elaine Chao, Mitch McConnell's wife, is Trump's Secretary of Transportation.

It's tough to overstate how bad of an idea it is for the president to get on Mitch McConnell's bad side. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) August 10, 2017

It would be great for Trump to be the end of McConnell and vice versa. https://t.co/ziFijxUOJF — deray mckesson (@deray) August 10, 2017

Fast forward months/years: if Mueller ever makes an impeachment referral, probably no one more important to Trump's fate than McConnell. https://t.co/9bh0XORyxY — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) August 10, 2017

It'll be funny af when Yertle McConnell waddles into the senate to melodramatically cast the 66th vote to impeach Trump's lazy ignorant ass. https://t.co/ITDH4cQqjH — Ryan Adams (@filmystic) August 10, 2017

McConnell said last week he repeatedly told Pres Trump the GOP problem on health care was not the Dems. "We didn't have 50 Republicans." — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) August 10, 2017

Donald Trump's week so far..



Mon- Tweet about Sen. Blumenthal

Tues- Start Nuclear War

Wed- Tweet about McConnell

Thur- Tweet a Twitter poll — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) August 10, 2017

On Thursday, Trump also tweeted a certainly unscientific Twitter poll "proving" that he's a better president that Obama.

Who is a better President of the United States? #ObamaDay — ProgressPolls (@ProgressPolls) August 4, 2017

Most likely, someone put the results in his daily folder.

