Twitter plays quite a role in Donald Trump's life. He's been known to encourage violence against journalists, weigh in on Kristen Stewart's love life, and hint at a nuclear war with North Korea. Thanks to the president, Twitter plays a role in all of our lives, as we wait for the 140 characters that send us straight to war.

Now, a new Twitter bot created by the Washington Post's Philip Bump lends a peek inside Trump's head by making it possible to read his Twitter feed.

Trump sees tweets from conservatives and alt-righters...

Republicans should know our history & stand proud. Democrats should know their history and DISBAND — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) August 17, 2017

That's the point--they don't believe you deserve a say. You're evil unless you bow down to the edicts of the new cultural totalitarians. https://t.co/jhDw5QN0mD — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) August 17, 2017

I was at the rallly. I'm neither a white supremacist nor a neo-nazi

I'm also not a very fine person so I guess you could say democracy works https://t.co/B19azbzmoY — Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) August 17, 2017

... conspiracy theories...

USA Hiding Key Details of Mystery Attacks on Diplomats in Cuba... https://t.co/Z4uXaajuIe — DRUDGE REPORT (@DRUDGE_REPORT) August 17, 2017

and the opinions of his own supporters.

This is why I voted for him. Any other Republican in his spot would be negotiating terms for a decorous surrender, but Trump is firing back. pic.twitter.com/ftMXkKHRSP — J Burton (@JBurtonXP) August 17, 2017

Of course, there's also plenty of Sean Hannity.

and tweets from his own businesses.

Our Tuna Niçoise is perfection on a plate! pic.twitter.com/4ilZFNI1MK — Trump Charlotte (@TrumpCharlotte) August 17, 2017

According to Bump at the Post, Trump's "escape hatch" is his phone. He reportedly only has one app on his phone, which means he has easy access to Twitter and to feeds like Fox News, Drudge Report, and Geraldo Rivera. "Much of what Trump learns about the world is filtered through two lenses: what he watches on cable news (particularly Fox) and what he sees on Twitter," says Bump. The account updates every five minutes, letting users see exactly what Trump sees when he opens Twitter.

He currently follows 45 accounts, including the expected feeds like The White House and his wife Melania, plus Tucker Carlson, Dan Scavino, Ann Coulter, and others. The common denominator? They all tweet about Trump, largely in support of the president.

If you're ready to step into his mind, you can see it all on Twitter at @trumps_feed.

