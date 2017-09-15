Advertising

On Friday morning, Americans woke up to horrifying news of a terror attack in a West London Underground train station, and to a series of unhinged tweets from President Trump. During a trying time for American allies, you can expect that Trump's tweets were not focused, not supportive, but meandering to the point that he mentioned sports network ESPN during a politically-charged rant about "loser terrorists."

With the ridiculous Filibuster Rule in the Senate, Republicans need 60 votes to pass legislation, rather than 51. Can't get votes, END NOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017

Another attack in London by a loser terrorist.These are sick and demented people who were in the sights of Scotland Yard. Must be proactive! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017

Loser terrorists must be dealt with in a much tougher manner.The internet is their main recruitment tool which we must cut off & use better! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017

The travel ban into the United States should be far larger, tougher and more specific-but stupidly, that would not be politically correct! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017

We have made more progress in the last nine months against ISIS than the Obama Administration has made in 8 years.Must be proactive & nasty! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017

ESPN is paying a really big price for its politics (and bad programming). People are dumping it in RECORD numbers. Apologize for untruth! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017

Responses to the tweet storm were typical—angry from critics, "fund the wall" from supporters, "WTF" from ESPN fans. But interestingly, much of the internet reaction was focused on the same thing that led Trump to tweet about that seeming non sequitur in the first place:

His August response to the white supremacist march in Charlottesville.

Start from the beginning. Earlier this week, an ESPN anchor named Jemele Hill spoke out against Trump's failure to appropriately denounce white supremacists after the murder of Heather Heyer.

No the media doesn't make it a threat. It IS a threat. He has empowered white supremacists (see: Charlottesville). — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 12, 2017

Apparently, whoever hides negative news from Trump couldn't keep her criticism from him for longer than a few days. On Friday morning, he finally lashed out at ESPN in the tweet above.

Of course, ESPM did apologize already this week, saying that Hill's comments don't represent their own.

But Trump's moment with white supremacists in Charlottesville isn't going away. And the response to his tweet storm draws a pointed connection between his reaction to terror attacks that benefit him politically and those that don't.

Hey Trump where is your call to ban Neo Nazis and white supremacists from America?!! https://t.co/UyYIxKF5Wh — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@Deanofcomedy) September 15, 2017

This is what you should have tweeted after Charlottesvillehttps://t.co/MzS7MIqtIv — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) September 15, 2017

Replace loser terrorists with white supremacists and it still works. Neat. https://t.co/LsPSIEUjjs — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) September 15, 2017

Much quicker than his Charlottesville comment, to say the least. https://t.co/OYP6rQNvYN — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) September 15, 2017

When a mosque in Minnesota was bombed, Trump was silent. He won't unequivocally condemn neo-Nazi terrorists without whataboutism. But now: https://t.co/lUwTXcQ09p — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) September 15, 2017

It's interesting, and maybe hopeful, that Trump critics aren't forgetting about Charlottesville or the president's support of white supremacists. ESPN's Jemele Hill is one of those people.

But also, you know, there are jokes.

Because you can't say it's time to get "nasty" without getting roasted.

"Must be proactive & nasty!” Mission 50% accomplished https://t.co/LAgNWLX1ay — David Frum (@davidfrum) September 15, 2017

Enough about terrorism. Onto the important topics of the morning. https://t.co/O9PGuJT5OX — David Frum (@davidfrum) September 15, 2017

Yep, losers use the internet to try and manipulate people into believing insane things. — Brook Lundy (@brooklundy1) September 15, 2017

Now here's a guy who's sticking to sports https://t.co/6AbCSs8hsW — jason 🦃 (@JasonKirkSBN) September 15, 2017

So the new US National Security Doctrine is....nasty. Seriously, this is an 8 year old, mentally. https://t.co/p9VSvtzsxS — John Schindler (@20committee) September 15, 2017

The man can keep a dead story alive. You gotta give him that. https://t.co/dfx0PEZb1Q — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) September 15, 2017

We'll hold our breath for a more stately response to the London terror attack once Trump gets all the information.

