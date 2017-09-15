On Friday morning, Americans woke up to horrifying news of a terror attack in a West London Underground train station, and to a series of unhinged tweets from President Trump. During a trying time for American allies, you can expect that Trump's tweets were not focused, not supportive, but meandering to the point that he mentioned sports network ESPN during a politically-charged rant about "loser terrorists."
Responses to the tweet storm were typical—angry from critics, "fund the wall" from supporters, "WTF" from ESPN fans. But interestingly, much of the internet reaction was focused on the same thing that led Trump to tweet about that seeming non sequitur in the first place:
His August response to the white supremacist march in Charlottesville.
Start from the beginning. Earlier this week, an ESPN anchor named Jemele Hill spoke out against Trump's failure to appropriately denounce white supremacists after the murder of Heather Heyer.
Apparently, whoever hides negative news from Trump couldn't keep her criticism from him for longer than a few days. On Friday morning, he finally lashed out at ESPN in the tweet above.
"ESPN is paying a really big price for its politics (and bad programming). People are dumping it in RECORD numbers. Apologize for untruth!"
Of course, ESPM did apologize already this week, saying that Hill's comments don't represent their own.
But Trump's moment with white supremacists in Charlottesville isn't going away. And the response to his tweet storm draws a pointed connection between his reaction to terror attacks that benefit him politically and those that don't.
It's interesting, and maybe hopeful, that Trump critics aren't forgetting about Charlottesville or the president's support of white supremacists. ESPN's Jemele Hill is one of those people.
But also, you know, there are jokes.
Because you can't say it's time to get "nasty" without getting roasted.
We'll hold our breath for a more stately response to the London terror attack once Trump gets all the information.