After Trump's angry United Nations speech promising to "totally destroy" North Korea and their leader "Rocket Man," Kim Jong-un responded in kind with his own childish insult. Only, the dictator's choice of words wasn't childish. It was pretty advanced vocabulary.
"Dotard," defined Merriam-Webster, "a person in his or her dotage." And, all together now, America clicked onto the next page—
"Dotage... a state of senile decay marked by decline of mental poise and alertness."
That made a lot of people perk up.
One of the people apparently googling the insult was the president, who took to Twitter on Friday morning to fire back at the North Korean "madman."
"Kim Jong Un of North Korea," wrote Trump, "who is obviously a madman who doesn't mind starving or killing his people, will be tested like never before!"
It's hard to argue with the first part of that statement. The second puts the entire world on edge.
The war of words is fun entertainment until it isn't, so for now, let's just pretend it's just hilarious.