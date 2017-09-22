Advertising

After Trump's angry United Nations speech promising to "totally destroy" North Korea and their leader "Rocket Man," Kim Jong-un responded in kind with his own childish insult. Only, the dictator's choice of words wasn't childish. It was pretty advanced vocabulary.

📈 Kim Jong Un calls Trump a mentally deranged U.S. dotard. Searches for 'dotard' are high as a kite. https://t.co/HztPoLSjXi — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) September 21, 2017

"Dotard," defined Merriam-Webster, "a person in his or her dotage." And, all together now, America clicked onto the next page—

"Dotage... a state of senile decay marked by decline of mental poise and alertness."

Advertising

That made a lot of people perk up.

Everyone on Twitter



- OMG HE CALLED TRUMP A #dotard



- Is that a word?



- Wait...is that a real word?



- *looks up word*



- HE IS A DOTARD! — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) September 22, 2017

- i’m afraid that is what ‘dotard’ means sir.

- oh if this guy wants a war of words he’s making a bigly mistake... pic.twitter.com/zdCEjoEHzG — F0REST TRUMP (@F0REST_TRUMP) September 22, 2017

Kim Jong-un called Trump a "dotard." How harsh is that burn?https://t.co/3doikPTrQR — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 22, 2017

One of the people apparently googling the insult was the president, who took to Twitter on Friday morning to fire back at the North Korean "madman."

Advertising

Kim Jong Un of North Korea, who is obviously a madman who doesn't mind starving or killing his people, will be tested like never before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 22, 2017

"Kim Jong Un of North Korea," wrote Trump, "who is obviously a madman who doesn't mind starving or killing his people, will be tested like never before!"

It's hard to argue with the first part of that statement. The second puts the entire world on edge.

The so-called "President" of the United States just got out-Englished by a guy raised in a Korean-speaking totalitarian regime.#dotard — Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) September 22, 2017

Advertising

The war of words is fun entertainment until it isn't, so for now, let's just pretend it's just hilarious.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.