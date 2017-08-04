Advertising

As news of a grand jury heated up the Russia investigation yesterday, Donald Trump headed to West Virginia for nothing less than a campaign rally with his loyal supporters. Amid a four-tweet storm about the "excellent" economy (that some experts still attribute to Obama's presidency), Trump celebrated his West Virginia bash.

West Virginia was incredible last night. Crowds and enthusiasm were beyond, GDP at 3%, wow!Dem Governor became a Republican last night. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2017

The rally was a straight-run through Trump's classic summer '16 hits, even featuring the audience's favorite refrain: "Lock her up!"

Advertising

No mention that "her" is now a private citizen and aspiring author.

"We didn't win because of Russia—we won because of you, that I can tell you," said Trump, according to Politico. "The Russia story is a total fabrication."

Then came Trump's attempt at crowd-work.

"Are there any Russians here tonight?" Trump seethes over "fake" stories about Russian influence in campaign https://t.co/qAY69HPK7K pic.twitter.com/JZZYduxSB0 — Reuters TV (@ReutersTV) August 4, 2017

"Have you seen any Russians in West Virginia or Ohio or Pennsylvania? Are there any Russians here tonight?" Make some noise if you're from Moscow!

Advertising

Journalists were wide-eyed over Trump's comments at the rally.

Trump Jr. admitted that he met with Russian nationals. Trump said anyone would have taken that meeting. That part wasn't fabricated. https://t.co/KHX6cOF04w — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 3, 2017

A new goalpost from President Donald Trump (real quote): "There were no Russians in our campaign. There never were." — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 3, 2017

Trump presiding over West Virginia crowd chanting "lock her up" as the special counsel's investigation fast closes in around him. Surreal. — Mark Follman (@markfollman) August 3, 2017

And less so at the governor's announcement to switch parties.

Advertising

Fun fact: Jim Justice sold his coal mines to Russians for $600 million in 2012-recently bought them back for $5 mil. https://t.co/LxU7J8loqr — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) August 4, 2017

Trump changed his party affiliation five times. Jim Justice was a Republican until 2015 and then ran as a Dem for Gov. This is a non-story. — Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) August 3, 2017

What's so weird about the Jim Justice news is that he's been vocally warring with Republicans since he got elected https://t.co/q4xqqLMjTo — Daily Kos Elections (@DKElections) August 3, 2017

West Virginia Governor becomes a Republican-I guess he looked at all the bigotry and sexism Trump spewed and said that's the party for me — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@Deanofcomedy) August 4, 2017

Advertising

With Trump's 17-day vacation starting today, who's to say if he'll put down his phone and give his fingers a rest...

Trump headed off for a two week vacation. https://t.co/sy2Uu0hKkM — Yashar Ali (@yashar) August 3, 2017

Maybe he'll use the time off to write some new songs instead.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.