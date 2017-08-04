As news of a grand jury heated up the Russia investigation yesterday, Donald Trump headed to West Virginia for nothing less than a campaign rally with his loyal supporters. Amid a four-tweet storm about the "excellent" economy (that some experts still attribute to Obama's presidency), Trump celebrated his West Virginia bash.
The rally was a straight-run through Trump's classic summer '16 hits, even featuring the audience's favorite refrain: "Lock her up!"
No mention that "her" is now a private citizen and aspiring author.
"We didn't win because of Russia—we won because of you, that I can tell you," said Trump, according to Politico. "The Russia story is a total fabrication."
Then came Trump's attempt at crowd-work.
"Have you seen any Russians in West Virginia or Ohio or Pennsylvania? Are there any Russians here tonight?" Make some noise if you're from Moscow!
Journalists were wide-eyed over Trump's comments at the rally.
And less so at the governor's announcement to switch parties.
With Trump's 17-day vacation starting today, who's to say if he'll put down his phone and give his fingers a rest...
Maybe he'll use the time off to write some new songs instead.