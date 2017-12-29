Trump's team tried to insult Obama in his website code. It failed spectacularly.

Orli Matlow
Dec 29, 2017@2:21 PM
Rhyming off such hits as "Crooked Hillary" and "Little Marco," Donald Trump effectively insulted his way to the White House, now representing the United States in its crisis with "Little Rocket Man."

All about (what he thinks are) savage burns, Trump and the Republican National Committee decided to include a jab at Obama in its very DNA.

Washington Post reporter Christopher Ingraham discovered that the website of Donald Trump, who despite saying was "back to work" has been on the golf course every day since Christmas, is designed to provide a hilariously hypocritcal burn in the event of a server error.

"Oops! Something went wrong. Unlike Obama, we are working to fix the problem... and not on the golf course," the code states. Oy.

Ingraham also pointed out that this burn was sponsored by the RNC.

VICE reporter Paul Glenn discovered that the folks at the RNC couldn't even get this impressive burn right, as a coding error stops it from running.

Eight hours after Ingraham's tweet went viral, someone at Team Trump or the RNC went in and changed the code, because the JavaScript error is gone, as was the golf joke.

The 404 message served up is the equally clever, "Don't worry, we're making it great again."

Hmm...could this abrupt change be because of the painfully obvious hypocrisy of Trump criticizing his predecessor's golfing from the comfort of his own golf course?

Let he who has not gone golfing on the taxpayer's dime cast the first stone.

