Trump's team tried to insult Obama in his website code. It failed spectacularly.

Rhyming off such hits as "Crooked Hillary" and "Little Marco," Donald Trump effectively insulted his way to the White House, now representing the United States in its crisis with "Little Rocket Man."

All about (what he thinks are) savage burns, Trump and the Republican National Committee decided to include a jab at Obama in its very DNA.

Washington Post reporter Christopher Ingraham discovered that the website of Donald Trump, who despite saying was "back to work" has been on the golf course every day since Christmas, is designed to provide a hilariously hypocritcal burn in the event of a server error.

"Oops! Something went wrong. Unlike Obama, we are working to fix the problem... and not on the golf course," the code states. Oy.

The website of Donald Trump, who has spent several days in a row at the golf course, is coded to serve up the following message in the event of an internal server error: https://t.co/zrWpyMXRcz pic.twitter.com/wiQSQNNzw0 — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) December 28, 2017

Ingraham also pointed out that this burn was sponsored by the RNC.