Trump's team tried to insult Obama in his website code. It failed spectacularly.

Rhyming off such hits as "Crooked Hillary" and "Little Marco," Donald Trump effectively insulted his way to the White House, now representing the United States in its crisis with "Little Rocket Man."
All about (what he thinks are) savage burns, Trump and the Republican National Committee decided to include a jab at Obama in its very DNA.
Washington Post reporter Christopher Ingraham discovered that the website of Donald Trump, who despite saying was "back to work" has been on the golf course every day since Christmas, is designed to provide a hilariously hypocritcal burn in the event of a server error.
"Oops! Something went wrong. Unlike Obama, we are working to fix the problem... and not on the golf course," the code states. Oy.
Ingraham also pointed out that this burn was sponsored by the RNC.
That snippet of code appears to be on all https://t.co/dkhw0AlHB4 pages, which the footer says is paid for by the RNC? pic.twitter.com/oaZDT126B3— Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) December 28, 2017
It's also all over https://t.co/ayBlGmk65Z. As others have noted in this thread, this is weird code and it's not clear it would ever actually display, but who knows.— Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) December 28, 2017
VICE reporter Paul Glenn discovered that the folks at the RNC couldn't even get this impressive burn right, as a coding error stops it from running.
It will never actually serve that message, there's an error in the JavaScript...any error will give the 404 message because they used assignment (=) instead of equality (==) pic.twitter.com/un8LJM9Fsu— Paul Glenn (@pdglenn) December 28, 2017
Eight hours after Ingraham's tweet went viral, someone at Team Trump or the RNC went in and changed the code, because the JavaScript error is gone, as was the golf joke.
The 404 message served up is the equally clever, "Don't worry, we're making it great again."
UPDATE: The golf error message has been removed from the Trump and GOP websites. They also fixed the javascript "=" vs "==" problem. Still not clear when these messages would actually display, since the actual 404 (and presumably 500) page displays a different message pic.twitter.com/Z7dmyQ5smy— Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) December 29, 2017
Hmm...could this abrupt change be because of the painfully obvious hypocrisy of Trump criticizing his predecessor's golfing from the comfort of his own golf course?
That suggests someone at either RNC or the Trump admin is sensitive enough to Trump's golf problem to make this issue go away quickly once people noticed. You have no idea how much I'd love to see the email exchange that led us here.— Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) December 29, 2017
Let he who has not gone golfing on the taxpayer's dime cast the first stone.