The Western Wall in Jerusalem is one of the holiest sites in the Jewish religion, and on Monday, a world-traveling President Donald Trump joined the millions of tourists each year who visit it and place a note within the timeworn cracks in the stone.

Pres. Trump places note inside Western Wall https://t.co/cbs8G9tp3N pic.twitter.com/vXYrNrMOC4 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) May 22, 2017

"The notes are a way to pray if you don't know how," explained Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz to Reuters back in 2007. "After all, if you want to receive, you have to ask."

So it's obvious that everyone's wondering just what Trump asked for—and just what he put in his note.

A nice note by Trump that he just placed in the Western Wall. pic.twitter.com/GVycRqQ3Fj — Michael, still here (@Home_Halfway) May 22, 2017

The note Trump placed in the Western Wall was definitely a copy of that election map pic.twitter.com/C6Z9kf4mgr — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) May 22, 2017

Someone already stole and published Trump's note from the Western Wall. pic.twitter.com/A4AZOrEjdQ — Molly Hodgdon (@Manglewood) May 22, 2017

Weird note for Donald Trump to leave in the Western Wall.... pic.twitter.com/ChwfNZT1uJ — april lavalle (@imatoofbrush) May 22, 2017

Others are just being wise about the whole thing:

Where's the pussy on this thing? pic.twitter.com/SHnQRxeouN — Mike Primavera (@primawesome) May 22, 2017

All in all it's just another prick at the wall. https://t.co/oJU1VlZ4do — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 22, 2017

"How did they get Mexico to pay for this?" pic.twitter.com/tbCplxUSCZ — Betty F*ckin' White (@BettyFckinWhite) May 22, 2017

[Trump at the Western Wall]



This is pretty nice but mine will be bigger and Mexico is going to pay for it. — OhNoSheTwitnt 🏳️‍🌈 (@OhNoSheTwitnt) May 22, 2017

Didn't Obama wiretap the Western Wall in preparation for Trump's visit? pic.twitter.com/PAkx1MJWsB — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) May 22, 2017

But if you're more fascinated by what Trump wrote than what Twitter thinks he wrote, you might be in luck. In 2008, then-candidate for president Barack Obama visited the Western Wall and left the customary prayer message.

Reportedly, his note was "removed from the wall by a student" as soon as Obama left, according to the Telegraph. The note was later published, and—viola—here it is:

Trump appeared to place note in Western Wall today. In '08, Obama's note was stolen and published. pic.twitter.com/8Dbmesftd2 — Daniel Burke (@BurkeCNN) May 22, 2017

Start the countdown for Trump's rant about who "leaked" his Western Wall note in 3... 2...1...

