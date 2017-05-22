The Western Wall in Jerusalem is one of the holiest sites in the Jewish religion, and on Monday, a world-traveling President Donald Trump joined the millions of tourists each year who visit it and place a note within the timeworn cracks in the stone.
"The notes are a way to pray if you don't know how," explained Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz to Reuters back in 2007. "After all, if you want to receive, you have to ask."
So it's obvious that everyone's wondering just what Trump asked for—and just what he put in his note.
Others are just being wise about the whole thing:
But if you're more fascinated by what Trump wrote than what Twitter thinks he wrote, you might be in luck. In 2008, then-candidate for president Barack Obama visited the Western Wall and left the customary prayer message.
Reportedly, his note was "removed from the wall by a student" as soon as Obama left, according to the Telegraph. The note was later published, and—viola—here it is:
Start the countdown for Trump's rant about who "leaked" his Western Wall note in 3... 2...1...