President Trump botches national anthem with cringeworthy lip sync.

On Monday night, President Trump attended the NCAA football championship in Atlanta, Georgia. But this morning, people aren't talking about the big game...they are talking about how the President does not appear to know the words to the national anthem.
President Trump was greeted by a mix of cheers and boos when he stepped onto the field for the Alabama vs. Georgia football game, and when the anthem started playing, the president put his hand over his heart and appeared to lip sync for his life.
This short clip of Trump struggling with the words while nervously glancing sideways quickly went viral:
But if you think that the 6-second long clip was a fluke, check out this video from ABC News capturing the whole thing:
Sometimes, Trump emphatically mouthed the words (he seemed especially enthusiastic about the 'rocket's red glare/bombs bursting in air' part). Other times, the president kept his mouth shut. The rest of the time, he moved his mouth, but certainly was not singing any of the correct lyrics.
Hey, he said you should stand for the national anthem...but he never said anything about knowing the words.
Anyway, Twitter was impressed, amused, and confused by the whole thing.
Others tried to offer an explanation:
But the president seems to think he put on a fine performance. Just a few hours after Trump's lip syncing catastrophe, he tweeted this:
A word of advice, Mr. President. When you don't know the words to something, just mouth "watermelon" over and over. Oldest trick in the lip syncing book!