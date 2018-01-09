President Trump botches national anthem with cringeworthy lip sync.

On Monday night, President Trump attended the NCAA football championship in Atlanta, Georgia. But this morning, people aren't talking about the big game...they are talking about how the President does not appear to know the words to the national anthem.

President Trump was greeted by a mix of cheers and boos when he stepped onto the field for the Alabama vs. Georgia football game, and when the anthem started playing, the president put his hand over his heart and appeared to lip sync for his life.

giphy

This short clip of Trump struggling with the words while nervously glancing sideways quickly went viral:

Trump doesn’t know the words to the anthem?? pic.twitter.com/NkGI95hX6c — adam ferrone (@_rone) January 9, 2018

But if you think that the 6-second long clip was a fluke, check out this video from ABC News capturing the whole thing:

Pres. Trump takes the field for the National Anthem ahead of tonight's college football championship game. https://t.co/JGVhB5xp1A pic.twitter.com/k4lFtrwXzI — ABC News (@ABC) January 9, 2018

Sometimes, Trump emphatically mouthed the words (he seemed especially enthusiastic about the 'rocket's red glare/bombs bursting in air' part). Other times, the president kept his mouth shut. The rest of the time, he moved his mouth, but certainly was not singing any of the correct lyrics.