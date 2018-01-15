People are trolling the Trump Hotel Yelp page with hilariously bad reviews.

Those offended by Trump "sh*thole countries" comments concerning immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador, and Africa are retaliating by using the president's own words to describe his Washington D.C. hotel on Yelp.

In case you missed it, Donald Trump allegedly called some Latin American countries and African nations "shithole countries" during an immigration meeting at the White House on Thursday. Although some people in the room claim that the reports are true, Trump denies ever having used that language.

Now people are flooding the "Trump International Hotel Washington, DC" Yelp page with tongue-in-cheek bad reviews, even if they've never visited the establishment in the first place.