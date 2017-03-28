Advertising

Donald Trump knows words. Trump has the best words. In fact, he even said it himself: "I know words. I have the best words."

With the hashtag #TrumpAFamousQuote, Twitter is applying Trump's best words to history and literature's best worsts, effectively ruining them for you forever.

These are the funniest ones. Bigly.

1.

2.

I did not have handshake relations with that woman. #TrumpAFamousQuote pic.twitter.com/2ZRZahXzBI — Carol (@aka_tahto) March 28, 2017

3.

4.

Say “hello” to my little hands! #TrumpAFamousQuote — Donald J. Trump (@BiglyPrez) March 28, 2017

5.

6.

#TrumpAFamousQuote



I have a scheme! — The Tweetwit (@TheTweetwit) March 28, 2017

7.

If at first you don't succeed, ask your dad for small loan. #TrumpAFamousQuote — Michael Blackman (@MBlackman37) March 28, 2017

8.

#TrumpAFamousQuote Ivanka, I am your father. Now if I wasn't, I would be dating you. — Marcus Carey (@Akuma_no_Kanton) March 28, 2017

9.

#TrumpAFamousQuote

"Dance like there's nobody watching,

Love like you'll never be hurt,

And tweet like you're not the fucking President" — Jonathan Riley (@JonRiley7) March 28, 2017

10.

11.

Keep your friends close and your daughter closer #TrumpAFamousQuote pic.twitter.com/8B7A0hYyAP — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) March 28, 2017

12.

13.

"If you don't have anything nice to say about me, then screw you; you're fake news." #TrumpAFamousQuote — DesertWolfPS (@DesertWolfPS) March 28, 2017

14.

Ask not what your country can do for you, tell Mexico what they're going to do for your country. #TrumpAFamousQuote pic.twitter.com/2GzQZDfMQY — Chelsea (@Chelseashow) March 28, 2017

15.

"Nobody knew freeing the slaves could be so complicated."#TrumpAFamousQuote — Corey Miller (@StopEatingBees) March 28, 2017

16.

We're going to need a bigly boat #TrumpAFamousQuote — Aaron Weinbaum (@aaronsayswhat1) March 28, 2017

17.

18.

The Russians are coming, the Russians are coming! Oh wait they're already here #TrumpAFamousQuote — MikealaSunshine (@Alohababe2011) March 28, 2017

19.

"If it ain't broke, break it"



(especially, if it starts with Obamacare)#TrumpAFamousQuote — The Hummingbird (@SaysHummingbird) March 28, 2017

20.

Early to bed, early to rise

Means I get to tweet a new pack of lies! #TrumpAFamousQuote — Stephen P. Smith (@dcccsteve) March 28, 2017

