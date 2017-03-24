Advertising

On Friday afternoon, House Republicans officially withdrew their bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Speaker Paul Ryan made the move at the request of President Donald Trump, after both realized that they would not have the votes necessary to push the bill through the House in today's vote. This marks the first legislative defeat in Trump's presidency—which is unfortunate, because it was also his first attempt to get a piece of legislation passed. Now, sources say there will be no immediate plan to pass any version of Trumpcare. Paul Ryan, the bill's baby daddy, told the press: "We're going to be living with Obamacare for the foreseeable future."

Liberals on Twitter were ecstatic about the news, and immediately started rubbing it in Republicans' faces with a torrent of jokes. Here are the best ones we could find.

Republicans had 7 years to come up with a good alternative to the ACA. They failed. It's like the "Batman v Superman" of bills. — Jason Pinter (@jasonpinter) March 24, 2017

Trump must be so pissed on right now. — Toby Herman (@tobyherman27) March 24, 2017

Republicans have tried and failed to kill Obamacare for seven years.



Trumpcare died in 17 days. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) March 24, 2017

“And then … wait for it … they withdrew the bill!" pic.twitter.com/SYUh7oVIER — Matt Jacobs (@tarantallegra) March 24, 2017

fitting that the republican plan for healthcare is to pull out on time — tc (@chillmage) March 24, 2017

also appropriate, i guess, that there was no Plan B https://t.co/XkDR42JmYG — Maya Kosoff (@mekosoff) March 24, 2017

Obamacare Death Panel claims first victim https://t.co/aa2UDtq2t9 — Matt Nedostup (@nedostup) March 24, 2017

Hey Republicans, don't worry, that burn is covered under the Affordable Care Act — Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) March 24, 2017

"Poor Paul Ryan" is the meanest thing you can say to him — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) March 24, 2017

Bills that failed because of Trump:

1. Trumpcare

2. Billy Bush — Susie Meister (@susie_meister) March 24, 2017

Paul Ryan promised you a big bowl of nothing and by God, he delivered. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) March 24, 2017

Ryan: (Trump) did everything he possibly could.

[Flashback to yesterday, Trump pretending to drive a big big truck]

Narrator: He hadn't. — Erin 🎶Gloria🎶 Ryan (@morninggloria) March 24, 2017

I don't mean to add insult to injury, Paul Ryan, but Ayn Rand's ghost just called and she's very disappointed in you. — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) March 24, 2017

