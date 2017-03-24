On Friday afternoon, House Republicans officially withdrew their bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Speaker Paul Ryan made the move at the request of President Donald Trump, after both realized that they would not have the votes necessary to push the bill through the House in today's vote. This marks the first legislative defeat in Trump's presidency—which is unfortunate, because it was also his first attempt to get a piece of legislation passed. Now, sources say there will be no immediate plan to pass any version of Trumpcare. Paul Ryan, the bill's baby daddy, told the press: "We're going to be living with Obamacare for the foreseeable future."
Liberals on Twitter were ecstatic about the news, and immediately started rubbing it in Republicans' faces with a torrent of jokes. Here are the best ones we could find.