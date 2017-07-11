Advertising

Lest we forget that as First Son Donald Trump Jr. shares emails in which he immediately said "hell yeah!" to "very high level and sensitive information but is part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump," Republicans are still trying to ram through Trumpcare.

An exciting opportunity for millionaires to get tax breaks and kids with special needs to lose coverage, Senate Majority Leader Mitch Connell is pushing for a vote next week.

As Senators meet the people on their journeys to sell this exciting opportunity to have limited access to healthcare, #TheResistance is active, and it lives on shirts.

American University student Nicole Webb met Ted Cruz, and wore a perfect shirt for the occasion: one that says "'Repeal and go f*ck yourself'-GOP," from the wildly popular podcast Pod Save America.

It's possible that Cruz is illiterate, because the shade is right there for him to see.

Not sure if he looks uncomfortable or if that's just his face. Twitter: @NicoleJWebb

At the very least he could have noticed the "go f*ck yourself" portion, because it's not obscured by hair.

Webb hilariously captioned it with "Wealthcare: a better way to murder #ZodiacKiller," because stripping away health insurance is a way more efficient way to get people to die than Zodiac killing, like Cruz did back in the day.

Prominent republicans have been greeted with the same shirt before.

Watch out, Republicans. You can expect to tell people to go f*ck themselves without being told to go f*ck yourself, yourself.

