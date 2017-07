Advertising

With a narrow success in the House, Trumpcare has risen from the dead and is off to the Senate in its long, morally questionable journey to exchange healthcare for the needy for a tax cut to the rich, the ultimate Reverse Robin Hood. With a suspenseful vote that came out to 217-213 and the stakes that are literally life and death, Twitter exploded with reactions.

Trump, GOP celebration today is like Altlanta throwing a Super Bowl parade because the Falcons led after the first quarter. — Radley Balko (@radleybalko) May 4, 2017

House Republicans just took healthcare away from American children with cancer but it's ok because they're so pro-life. #obamacare — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) May 4, 2017

The moment he realized. pic.twitter.com/NgNnQbeYfR — Stevenson Waltien (@waltien) May 4, 2017

Speaking as a doctor: passing the #AHCA through the House without a CBO score is one of the most shameful things I've seen in politics. — Rany Jazayerli (@jazayerli) May 4, 2017

"Hi hon. How was work?"

"Pretty good. Voted to make rape a pre-existing condition."

"That's nice."

"I'm going to go wash up."

"You should." — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) May 4, 2017

Really glad we have Ivanka in there, moderating all over the place. pic.twitter.com/nqiYFSfD1g — Schooley (@Rschooley) May 4, 2017

In fairness, maybe the guy to insure 18 million more Americans shouldn't have had the gall to be black. — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) May 4, 2017

Here’s the group that decided nobody needs to go to Planned Parenthood. pic.twitter.com/eIGCIIFJMY — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) May 4, 2017

when i say i want to live in Star Wars i didn't mean the part where 100% of money goes to costly starships but there's no women's healthcare — Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) May 4, 2017

When do we add "poor" to the list of causes of death? #AHCA — Cristela Alonzo (@cristela9) May 4, 2017

A sexual assault offender can become President but a sexual assault victim cannot get healthcare. #AHCA — Amy Esposito (@LegendofAmyAnn) May 4, 2017

You can support healthcare by donating your blood to a bucket I plan on pouring on the faces of House GOP members. — Beth Newell (@bethnew) May 4, 2017

Never have I seen legislative action that reveals such clear disdain for the human dignity of the most vulnerable among us. — John Lewis (@repjohnlewis) May 4, 2017

Those who are sick will suffer, and some of them will die. This is a shame and a disgrace. May God have mercy on us all. — John Lewis (@repjohnlewis) May 4, 2017

House Republicans in the Rose Garden to celebrate passage of healthcare bill, which @NancyPelosi says will be tattooed to their foreheads pic.twitter.com/Nx4o2Dsgt2 — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) May 4, 2017

Live from the WH Rose Garden pic.twitter.com/ASW2prWXVa — jbperrone (@jenperrone) May 4, 2017

Never forget that the House GOP bought a case of beer to celebrate taking away your healthcare. #2018 — Ashley Black (@ashleyn1cole) May 4, 2017

Make a list of the vulnerable Republican #AHCA voters and repeat them to yourself like Arya Stark until 2018. — Caitlin Doughty (@TheGoodDeath) May 4, 2017

Jason Chaffetz, fresh from surgery FOR A PREEXISTING CONDITION, en route to sign death warrant for disabled children. pic.twitter.com/kHtrZc3YY7 — rob delaney (@robdelaney) May 4, 2017

lack of empathy is a pre-existing condition that should block congress members who passed AHCA from ever having health insurance — Bez (@Bez) May 4, 2017

If given a choice between getting 1 mil in straight cash and punching Paul Ryan in the face I'd punch Paul Ryan in the face. — jel 🌹🌿 (@gothmuthz) May 4, 2017

If any republican ever tells me again how "life is precious!!!" I will scream until every piece of glass on the planet shatters. — JenAshleyWright (@JenAshleyWright) May 4, 2017

I'm stockpiling t-cells like Elaine with sponges. — Sam Grittner (@SamGrittner) May 4, 2017

I am rebooting my long-dead belief in Hell just so I have someplace to imagine every Republican going. — Johnny McNulty (@JohnnyMcNulty) May 4, 2017

Does the passing of #AHCA make you sick? Too bad, that's not covered now. — Pastor Trey (@TreyWitzel) May 4, 2017

Christ: *walks among lepers*

Christian Republican: If they didn't want to get leprosy they should have lived better lives — Siobhan Thompson (@vornietom) May 4, 2017

"May the Force Be With You" is actually the GOP's health plan — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) May 4, 2017

Wow. House Republicans voted to repeal and replace themselves in 2018. — Alex Baze (@bazecraze) May 4, 2017

