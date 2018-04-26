Trump’s birthday gift for Melania is even sadder than you imagined.

Today is First Lady Melania Trump's 48th birthday, and what did her billionaire/leader-of-the-free-world husband get her for her special day?

A fancy car? Designer clothing? More jewelry for her to eat?

ENOUGH teasing Melania, she may not be a "traditional" first lady but she still eats jewelry just like you and I pic.twitter.com/B49q7pXsyW — dan chamberlain (@amfmpm) July 19, 2016

Not quite.

This morning, Donald Trump called in to Fox & Friends and gave a phone interview. He mentioned right up top that he chose today to call in because it is his wife's birthday.

"I picked a very, very special day because it is Melania's birthday. I said, 'Let's do it on Melania's birthday.' Happy birthday, Melania," Trump said on air.

So naturally, host Brian Kilmeade asked the president what he ended up buying his wife for her special day. There was a bit of a pause. Then things got awkward:

Trump tells Fox and Friends he didn't get Melania anything for her birthday today because he is too busy, but he did her her a card and flowers. pic.twitter.com/go3bNHrGQY — Tom Namako (@TomNamako) April 26, 2018

"Maybe I didn’t get her so much," Trump said, obviously a little caught off guard. "I tell you what – she has done…I got her a very beautiful card. You know, I’m very busy to be running around looking for presents, OK? I got her a beautiful card and some beautiful flowers."