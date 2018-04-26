Trump’s birthday gift for Melania is even sadder than you imagined.

Today is First Lady Melania Trump's 48th birthday, and what did her billionaire/leader-of-the-free-world husband get her for her special day?
A fancy car? Designer clothing? More jewelry for her to eat?
Not quite.
This morning, Donald Trump called in to Fox & Friends and gave a phone interview. He mentioned right up top that he chose today to call in because it is his wife's birthday.
"I picked a very, very special day because it is Melania's birthday. I said, 'Let's do it on Melania's birthday.' Happy birthday, Melania," Trump said on air.
So naturally, host Brian Kilmeade asked the president what he ended up buying his wife for her special day. There was a bit of a pause. Then things got awkward:
"Maybe I didn’t get her so much," Trump said, obviously a little caught off guard. "I tell you what – she has done…I got her a very beautiful card. You know, I’m very busy to be running around looking for presents, OK? I got her a beautiful card and some beautiful flowers."
A NICE CARD and FLOWERS???? Dude. We get that it's the "thought that counts," but did you put any thought into your gift at all?
You know who you get a "nice card" for? Your next door neighbor who just had a baby. Your kid's piano teacher. Your random coworker who just got engaged. NOT YOUR WIFE WHO HAS STUCK BY YOU THROUGH THOSE NASTY CHEATING RUMORS.
Look, we get that you're busy— playing that much golf probably keeps your hands tied. But maybe log off Twitter for five minutes and hop onto Amazon or something and get your wife an actual gift.
Oh wait, we almost forgot...