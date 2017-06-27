Advertising

Donald Trump and his team have pretty much picked a fight with everyone else at this point, so it only makes sense that he is now feuding with Mickey Mouse.

According to Vice, there is some major drama surrounding President Trump's animatronic avatar in the Hall of Presidents ride at Disney World. Trump's avatar was originally intended to debut in Magic Kingdom at the start of summer. However, Disney executives and Trump's team can't seem to agree on the speech the Trump-bot will give at the end of the exhibit, and the discrepancy is holding everything up. The Hall of Presidents ride has been closed for renovations since January 2017, and unless Disney and the Trump team can come to an agreement, it will remain closed.

In case you are not familiar, Hall of Presidents ride takes park-goers through a 23-minute American history lesson before the grand finale, where a curtain rises to reveal an animatronic version every single American president in the nation's history. Amazingly, the show manages to pull off being creepy and boring at the same time.

At the very end of the show, the sitting President's robo-twin makes an aggressively non-partisan speech about nothing in particular, littering the monologue with pro-America buzzwords like "Freedom!" and "Justice!"

For example, here is the speech Barack Obama's robot gave for the past eight years:

"We may come from different places and believe in different things, but what makes us American is a shared spirit—a spirit of courage and determination; of kindness and generosity. It is a spirit grounded in the wisdom of the generations that have gone before us, but open to the unimagined discoveries and possibilities on the horizon that lies ahead. Let us enjoy it, cherish it, defend it, and pass it on to our children as the bright and beautiful blessing it is—this enduring American dream."

Now, according to Vice, it is customary for the Disney Imagineers (the researchers and developers behind Disney's theme park attractions) and the President's team to work together to come up with a squeaky-clean finale speech. However, Trump's team is breaking with tradition and insisting that they write the entire thing themselves.

"The Imagineers tried to point out that they're typically involved with this process," a source told Vice. "That they directly collaborated with Clinton, Bush, and Obama's people when it came to figuring out what the President's Audio-Animatronic figure would say. Trump's people said, 'No. We're writing this speech. You guys have no input on this.'"

Hm. Sounds about right.

However, Disney understands that Donald Trump is a ticking time bomb, and would like to be spared from being mentioned in one of the president's unhinged Twitter rants.

"They'd particularly like to avoid him tweeting about this situation," the source continued. "It would most likely result in a call for conservatives to boycott Walt Disney World, which is the company's biggest fear."

If President Trump announces that we are going to war with Disney World, try not to act too surprised.

