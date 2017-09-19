Advertising

It's 2017, and Nazis are back! Actually, the sad truth is they never left, but Trump's presidency has emboldened nazis, white supremacists and other racist dirtbags to do insane things like show their faces in public, carry tiki torches, and wear swastika armbands while riding public transport.

But many Americans, including those involved in the "anti-fascist" movement, are not going to sit back and watch this happen. So while our president continues to praise the "good people on both sides" of the Nazi vs. anti-Nazi "debate," others have taken matters into their own hands by choosing to beat the crap out of Nazis in public. On Sunday afternoon, the internet fully mobilized behind getting a Nazi punched. It began when the Twitter account @bigotbasher shared a photo of a man riding the bus in Seattle while wearing a swastika armband.

#AntiFascistAlert



Nazi shit head seen on D line headed to downtown #Seattle



Submitter said they were harassing a black man on the bus pic.twitter.com/ianQUnyCsC — BabyGoose (@bigotbasher) September 17, 2017

"Nazi shit head seen on D line headed to downtown # Seattle," they wrote. "Submitter said they were harassing a black man on the bus."

Around the same time, a photo of the man was also posted on the Seattle subreddit thread, where it went viral.

And others who noticed the Nazi walking around Seattle were also tweeting about it:

NO NO NO Downtown #Seattle rn, man walking around w/ RED SWASTIKA armband yelling at passersby #WTF #notnormal @realDonaldTrump on you dude — Catleah (@catleah) September 17, 2017

Anti-fascists quickly mobilized in to action, tweeting out information about the Nazi's whereabouts:

And it seems like anti-fascists were able to find him. Because not long after these tweets went up, someone on Facebook named Shaughn Patrick Ffud, real name Sean Patrick Duff, shared a photo captioned, "Just watched a Nazi get knocked the fuck out."

Just watched a Nazi get knocked the fuck out Posted by Shaughn Patrick Ffud on Sunday, September 17, 2017

Duff told BuzzFeed News that he just happened to be passing by when the confrontation went down. And he didn't participate, mainly because he was blazed off his ass. He said:

I literally just got off a bus and was walking to a movie and saw some guy being obnoxious up the way. Which I'm used to in downtown Seattle, but then I saw the Nazi armband and realize we are dealing with a guy a little more than just obnoxious. I had eaten over 800mg of THC and was way too high for confrontation so I just held back with two other passersby to watch what would unfold.

While other bystanders took to Twitter to report having watched the whole thing go down:

Today at Pike/3rd in Seattle: douchebag w Nazi armband walks around spewing racist vitriol, gets socked by a passerby. Bus stop cheered. — Cait '🐈' Taylor (@etiactaylor) September 17, 2017

This guy documented the whole chain-of-events, summed it up beautifully in four words—"talk shit, get hit"—and went viral.

Talk shit, get hit pic.twitter.com/ilLDjotqeK — hand biter (@puristwhiner) September 17, 2017

Others are praising the "beauty" of justice in action.

This is the most beautiful thing ever. Warm fuzzies pic.twitter.com/dMsoIGjjoK — hand biter (@puristwhiner) September 18, 2017

Video of the punch made its way to YouTube, where it has since been taken down for "violating ." But not before someone captured the moment forever in Gif form:

It took an hour from spotting for this nazi to get knocked out in Seattle. https://t.co/04peOt0Yaw — Capulcu Tonella (@diehimbeertonis) September 18, 2017

In Seattle wurde ein Fascho geboxt :3 pic.twitter.com/L7IaYFP6fw — 24.09. auswandern. (@Spalter_in) September 18, 2017

Of course, not everyone supports punching Nazis, because "violence is not the answer" blah blah blah. And maybe they have a point. Maybe.

On the other hand, someone else took this pic of what appears to be the same Nazi taken a little while after the punch. And his swastika armband is nowhere to be seen...

& a short time later, he's now too afraid to wear his hated on his sleeve... 👍👍👍👍👍 pic.twitter.com/wKPG1UIJ4W — Melissa Preston (@DDingers) September 18, 2017

Looks like he got that Nazi pride, at least temporarily, punched right out of him.

