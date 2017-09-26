Advertising

As Donald Trump has ramped up his 140 character threats against North Korea many on Twitter have called for the President to be banned from the platform.

As users of the platform and media critics point out, Twitter's user guidelines clearly state that "violent threats (direct or indirect)" can be grounds for temporary or permanent suspension.

Just heard Foreign Minister of North Korea speak at U.N. If he echoes thoughts of Little Rocket Man, they won't be around much longer! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

If "They won't be around much longer" doesn't constitute a threat, then what does?

The company finally responded to the outcry on Monday. According to the global policy team, Trump can't be banned since his missives are "newsworthy."

THREAD: Some of you have been asking why we haven't taken down the Tweet mentioned here: https://t.co/CecwG0qHmq 1/6 — Twitter PublicPolicy (@Policy) September 25, 2017

We hold all accounts to the same Rules, and consider a number of factors when assessing whether Tweets violate our Rules 2/6 — Twitter PublicPolicy (@Policy) September 25, 2017

Among the considerations is "newsworthiness" and whether a Tweet is of public interest 3/6 — Twitter PublicPolicy (@Policy) September 25, 2017

This has long been internal policy and we'll soon update our public-facing rules to reflect it. We need to do better on this, and will 4/6 — Twitter PublicPolicy (@Policy) September 25, 2017

Twitter is committed to transparency and keeping people informed about what's happening in the world 5/6 — Twitter PublicPolicy (@Policy) September 25, 2017

We’ll continue to be guided by these fundamental principles 6/6 — Twitter PublicPolicy (@Policy) September 25, 2017

Even if Twitter isn't considering Trump's words a threat, North Korea sure is. The words are a "declaration of war," according to North Korea's foreign minister. They may be strong enough to get the United States embroiled in a nuclear war, but they're still A-OK on Twitter.

