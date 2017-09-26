As Donald Trump has ramped up his 140 character threats against North Korea many on Twitter have called for the President to be banned from the platform.
As users of the platform and media critics point out, Twitter's user guidelines clearly state that "violent threats (direct or indirect)" can be grounds for temporary or permanent suspension.
If "They won't be around much longer" doesn't constitute a threat, then what does?
The company finally responded to the outcry on Monday. According to the global policy team, Trump can't be banned since his missives are "newsworthy."
Even if Twitter isn't considering Trump's words a threat, North Korea sure is. The words are a "declaration of war," according to North Korea's foreign minister. They may be strong enough to get the United States embroiled in a nuclear war, but they're still A-OK on Twitter.