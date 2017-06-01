We hate to be the ones to break this news, but the past seven months have not been a bad dream—they have been a bad reality. And today, Donald Trump, our real president in real life, announced his decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement, potentially jeopardizing the fate of our entire planet.
In short: this is not good. And we could spend the rest of the day moping about how we'll all be underwater in the possibly not-too-distant future. OR, we could head over on Twitter, where people are channeling their fear, frustration, sadness and rage into some damn good tweets.
Sure, funny tweets won't stop the ice caps from melting, but they might stop us from melting into a puddle of despair. HEYO! So dry your eyes just enough to read and enjoy these tweets, before the rising tides drown out your wifi signal.
Hahahahhaha! Get it? We're all gonna die!
Now that we've cried, laughed, cried, and laughed some more while crying (there is NO shame in feeling feelings), here are a few actions we can take:
If not for you or me, think of the polar bears!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
P.S.