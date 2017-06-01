Advertising

We hate to be the ones to break this news, but the past seven months have not been a bad dream—they have been a bad reality. And today, Donald Trump, our real president in real life, announced his decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement, potentially jeopardizing the fate of our entire planet.

In short: this is not good. And we could spend the rest of the day moping about how we'll all be underwater in the possibly not-too-distant future. OR, we could head over on Twitter, where people are channeling their fear, frustration, sadness and rage into some damn good tweets.

Sure, funny tweets won't stop the ice caps from melting, but they might stop us from melting into a puddle of despair. HEYO! So dry your eyes just enough to read and enjoy these tweets, before the rising tides drown out your wifi signal.

At least with this Paris agreement, it's one of those rare times a man said he was gonna pull out and then he actually did. — Michelle Wolf (@michelleisawolf) June 1, 2017

R.I.P. things near the ocean. — George Wallace (@MrGeorgeWallace) June 1, 2017

We've finally solved the East Coast/West Coast rap beef by deciding to turn the whole country into a coast. — Kashana (@kashanacauley) June 1, 2017

i guess you can't agree with cutting back on toxic emissions when they are your whole deal — Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) June 1, 2017

Trump hates the planet because he thinks the blue means Hillary won. #ParisAgreement pic.twitter.com/zVlSzTvATg — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) June 1, 2017

"One nation, under water, with liberty and justice for coal." — summer goth (@NicCageMatch) June 1, 2017

TRUMP: Withdrawing is in economic interest and won't matter much to the climate.

THE CLIMATE: [that gif everyone loves, of the guy blinking] — pat tobin (@tastefactory) June 1, 2017

I wonder why the fat 71-year-old who had to take a deep breath every three words of his speech isn't worried about sea levels in 2030 — Hayes Davenport (@hayesdavenport) June 1, 2017

Before you all go nuts over this Paris agreement, try to remember that Hillary Clinton had MONEY donated to her campaign. — Luke Mones (@LukeMones) June 1, 2017

In keeping this the theme, Trump's cantilevered hair had enough old hairspray fluorocarbons to finish off the Ozone Layer. #ParisAgreement pic.twitter.com/d4EwFDI59E — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) June 1, 2017

Today carbon dioxide truly became president. — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) June 1, 2017

He loves the ocean so much he's gonna give us a lot more of it to appreciate.https://t.co/VFHX2Tx2cZ — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) June 1, 2017

maybe Trump will think climate change is real if Kathy Griffin holds up a chunk of a collapsing Antarctic ice shelf — Morgan Murphy (@morgan_murphy) June 1, 2017

are they still gonna call us snowflakes when those don't exist anymore? — farah brook (@farahbrook) June 1, 2017

smelly and colorful

- me describing flowers to my future mole children — Ziwe (@ziwe) June 1, 2017

Hahahahhaha! Get it? We're all gonna die!

Now that we've cried, laughed, cried, and laughed some more while crying (there is NO shame in feeling feelings), here are a few actions we can take:

RT with your rage. Here is Scott Pruitt's phone number at the @EPA. 202-564-4700. Go ahead, mothers & fathers & aunts & uncles & humans. — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) June 1, 2017

pruitt.scott@epa.gov. They have to log everything. Make your subject line clear. Don't be profane. Be correct. — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) June 1, 2017

If not for you or me, think of the polar bears!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

P.S. CLIMATE CHANGE IS REAL CLIMATE CHANGE IS REAL CLIMATE CHANGE IS REAL CLIMATE CHANGE IS REAL CLIMATE CHANGE IS REAL CLIMATE CHANGE IS REAL — antonio (@antoniodelotero) June 1, 2017

