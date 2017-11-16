Why has Trump been silent on Roy Moore? Twitter has some theories.

The number of politicians taking a stand for alleged sexual predator and pedophile Roy Moore is rapidly declining. Hell, even first
lady daughter Ivanka Trump had the balls to kind of, sort of call out the Alabama Senate hopeful, who was accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl when he was 32.
And yet President Trump has remained noticeably silent on the issue.
At yesterday's press conference, when asked point blank if Moore should resign, the president ignored the question and walked away. ICYMI:
So why would the president refuse to call out Moore, a full week after the story broke? Why? Whyyyyyy?!
Kellyanne Conway has an explanation:
The president can't address accusations of pedophilia and rape against a colleague, because he's been too "busy."
Although in his defense, he has been tweeting up a storm lately.
But if you don't believe that one, Twitter has some alternate theories. Well, mostly one main theory.
McDermott is, of course, referring to this sordid history, which could easily explain Trump's conspicuous silence on Moore.
Many on Twitter seem to share this opinion.
And some people think it's time to stop pretending Trump doesn't have a history of allegedly abusing women.
Although, let's not be so hard on the president. Maybe he just has no idea about the Roy Moore allegations because someone told him and he forgot.