Why has Trump been silent on Roy Moore? Twitter has some theories.

The number of politicians taking a stand for alleged sexual predator and pedophile Roy Moore is rapidly declining. Hell, even first lady daughter Ivanka Trump had the balls to kind of, sort of call out the Alabama Senate hopeful, who was accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl when he was 32.

And yet President Trump has remained noticeably silent on the issue.

At yesterday's press conference, when asked point blank if Moore should resign, the president ignored the question and walked away. ICYMI:

Reporters shout: "should Roy Moore resign?!!"



Donald Trump simply walks away. pic.twitter.com/CbdPH6CWBN — CAP Action (@CAPAction) November 15, 2017

So why would the president refuse to call out Moore, a full week after the story broke? Why? Whyyyyyy?!

Kellyanne Conway has an explanation:

Fox asks Kellyanne Conway about Roy Moore: "Will the president be commenting on this?" No answer. "He's been very busy." Pivoted to tax cuts and the Asia trip. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 16, 2017

The president can't address accusations of pedophilia and rape against a colleague, because he's been too "busy."

Although in his defense, he has been tweeting up a storm lately.

But if you don't believe that one, Twitter has some alternate theories. Well, mostly one main theory.