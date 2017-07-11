Advertising

The smallest sliver of a silver lining is that, when the entire Trump family is a distant memory and we've elected The Rock to office, this era is going to get the Oscar bait-movie treatment.

Since people can pretty much only comprehend things in terms of pop culture, Twitter has started casting the inevitable Trump Administration movie. People are weighing in on actors, directors, even whether we're looking at a prestige HBO documentary or more of a Lifetime movie. (If we had to encapsulate this drama-filled period of our lives into 90 minutes, a Lifetime movie does make a certain amount of sense.)

Advertising

From Rodney Dangerfield to Oliver Stone, here are the best suggestions for the movie that you'll spend $15 in the hopefully not too distant future.

Advertising
Advertising

Two questions remain. 1) Will we live to see this all on film? and 2) Will you get popcorn or candy?

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.