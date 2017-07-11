Advertising

The smallest sliver of a silver lining is that, when the entire Trump family is a distant memory and we've elected The Rock to office, this era is going to get the Oscar bait-movie treatment.

Since people can pretty much only comprehend things in terms of pop culture, Twitter has started casting the inevitable Trump Administration movie. People are weighing in on actors, directors, even whether we're looking at a prestige HBO documentary or more of a Lifetime movie. (If we had to encapsulate this drama-filled period of our lives into 90 minutes, a Lifetime movie does make a certain amount of sense.)

From Rodney Dangerfield to Oliver Stone, here are the best suggestions for the movie that you'll spend $15 in the hopefully not too distant future.

Rodney Dangerfield would be a natural to play Trump in the movie. — Mel Dahl (@DahlMel1) July 12, 2017

Surely in the eventual movie Don Trump Jr will be played by the guy who played Tony Soprano's dickhead screw-up nephew Christopher pic.twitter.com/7tTiFYJMJF — Brute Springclean (@BeauMcCafferty) July 11, 2017

When this is all over, a movie about the Trump presidency will have Mike Pence being played by a Nilla Wafer. — Michael, still here (@Home_Halfway) July 11, 2017

The most amazing thing about this whole story is the HBO movie will begin at the 2013 Miss Universe pageant — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) July 11, 2017

The real question is will Oliver Stone make the Trump movie? — I Obot (@bjones02) July 12, 2017

Dear Hollywood,

When you make the Trump movie, please have Famke Janssen play Natalia Veselnitskaya. Thanks.

xoxo,

JVL — Jonathan V. Last (@JVLast) July 11, 2017

It's a damn shame that Philip Seymour Hoffman isn't alive to play Steve Bannon in the eventual movie made about the Trump administration — Daniel (@ManielDerchant) July 10, 2017

The movie made about the Trump admin should be a comedy, think Nixon meets Anchorman.



Ferrell as Trump, Carrel as Don Jr, Wiig as Ivanka. — God (@TheGoodGodAbove) July 11, 2017

Working on casting ideas for the investigation of Trump movie. First up? Luke Wilson as Robert Mueller #nailedit pic.twitter.com/PswqlfVcPS — lsmunyan (@lsmunyan) July 2, 2017 HBO movie would be an injustice. This deserves a full miniseries, or at least a Ryan Murphy-led American Crime Story season on FX. — Marco (@permanent_marco) July 11, 2017

Two questions remain. 1) Will we live to see this all on film? and 2) Will you get popcorn or candy?

