On Monday, President Trump delivered a stirring speech to thousands of Boy Scouts attending their annual jamboree, all about Hillary Clinton, the "fake news," his crowd sizes, and -- of course -- sex yachts. You know, the kinds of things a person in authority usually talks to children about.



In response to this, Huffpost Comedy encouraged Twitter users to come up with some ideas for Trump Scout Badges... and they did not disappoint.

"Believe me, I have all the best - the very top merit badges. So many badges you can't -- you'd never count them all." #TrumpScoutBadges pic.twitter.com/HrsZqUUhNr — Ben (@benisyourhero) July 25, 2017

And... one of my very own, because this is fun.

