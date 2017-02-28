Advertising

On Tuesday night, President Donald Trump gave his first-ever address to the joint session of Congress. Earlier in the day, Trump awarded his presidency thus far an A grade, but his messaging just a C. Will this speech raise or lower his grade? Well, it depends on what you're looking for.

Hold onto your hats, people, it's going to be a bumpy ride.

Here are the best reactions to President Trump's speech to Congress from Twitter:

Pay attention: "Access to healthcare" is not healthcare. I have "access" to Ryan Reynolds. But he's not covering me. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 1, 2017

"Division? What the hell is division?" - Betsy DeVos — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) March 1, 2017

Don't piss on my foot and tell me there's no global warming. — Liana Maeby (@lianamaeby) March 1, 2017

37 fact-checkers have already died of brain hemorrhages. #Jointsession — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) March 1, 2017

Trump just said we can’t let the U.S. become a sanctuary for extremists. Yeah, what would that look like, huh? Probably pretty bad — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) March 1, 2017

"We must support victims of crime, unless I grabbed their lady parts, in which case it's fine." — Vanessa Golembewski (@vgolembewski) March 1, 2017

when you're not really sure how you got here or how our broken society got to this point, or if any of this really means anything at all pic.twitter.com/4ySVCFehLK — Sammy Nickalls (@sammynickalls) March 1, 2017

You can tell he's tempted to just go ahead and outlaw rock 'n roll. #JointSession — Alex Baze (@bazecraze) March 1, 2017

My drinking games now involve seeing who can go the longest without drinking while watching the president address the nation — Tamara Yajia (@DancesWithTamis) March 1, 2017

Wake me up if he resigns. — LOLGOP (@LOLGOP) March 1, 2017

Ted Cruz isn't even wearing his best skin suit — johnknefel (@johnknefel) March 1, 2017

"Mr. Speaker, Mr. Vice President, members of Congress, distinguished guests, fellow Americans, Haters and Losers..." — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) March 1, 2017

Getting ready to watch Trump's address to a JOINT session of congress. There’s a clue in this tweet about how we’re going to get through it. — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) March 1, 2017

DONALD TRUMP ADDRESSING CONGRESS IS A BAD JOKE FROM THE NINETIES AND NOW IT'S OUR LIVES — Jon Lovett (@jonlovett) March 1, 2017

The President's Cabinet walking out to Whodini's "The Freaks Come Out At Night." #JointAddress — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) March 1, 2017

If Trump says some dumb shit tonight, that's it. Game over — Dan Hopper (@DanHopp) March 1, 2017

I haven't seen this many C students walk into a room since my community college finals. — Rob Sheridan (@robertdsheridan) March 1, 2017

