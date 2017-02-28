Advertising
On Tuesday night, President Donald Trump gave his first-ever address to the joint session of Congress. Earlier in the day, Trump awarded his presidency thus far an A grade, but his messaging just a C. Will this speech raise or lower his grade? Well, it depends on what you're looking for.
Hold onto your hats, people, it's going to be a bumpy ride.
Here are the best reactions to President Trump's speech to Congress from Twitter:
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.