Russian President Vladimir Putin took a break from shirtless horseback riding and late-night phone calls with Donald Trump to give an impromptu piano recital in China— well, if you'd call having a cameraman on hand to film the whole thing "impromptu."

According to The New York Times, Putin decided to tickle the ivories while waiting to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Sunday. Putin plunked out "Evening Song," by Vasily Solovyov-Sedoi, and "Moscow Windows," by Tikhon Kournikova, two songs written in the 1950s.

Let's be real, though, he's not very good. Don't quit your authoritarian day job, Vlad.

The clip went viral after The New York Times tweeted it with the caption "a piano recital in Beijing showers perhaps a softer side of Vladimir Putin."

A piano recital in Beijing showed perhaps a softer side of Vladimir Putin

https://t.co/I6Urss3j34 — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 14, 2017

Twitter was not impressed with Putin's sub-par piano skills.

And murdered his political opponents! Can you say renaissance man? — Greg Fortier (@gregfortier) May 14, 2017

Asked if he will play the piano if and when he meets #Trump, #Putin says he will decide what tune to play depending on the outcome of talks — Emily Siu (@emily_siu) May 15, 2017

Putin sucks at piano. — lily linqs (@lilylinqs) May 15, 2017

Don't worry, there's a political opponent tied up off camera just waiting to accidentally fall out of a window when he's finished. — Austin Garvie (@austingarvie) May 14, 2017

Whelp good to know I'm about as good at piano as Putin — Ronald Ragin' (@50ShadesOfUSA) May 15, 2017

But they were even less impressed with The New York Times' headline.

Killers can play piano. Violent criminals can play piano. Abusers can play piano. Molesters can play piano. This does NOT "soften" them. SMH — JB (@JulesBRosie) May 14, 2017

And murdered his political opponents! Can you say renaissance man? — Greg Fortier (@gregfortier) May 14, 2017

journalists murdered while pursuing the truth about putin who sometimes plays piano pic.twitter.com/qHrMiZuvEQ — TRUMP RUSSIA TRUTH (@freepressfree) May 15, 2017

Why is the @nytimes posting Russian propaganda? Putin has assassinated numerous adversaries & has 1000s of nuclear weapons pointed at us. https://t.co/jJ4fKeceDS — David Slack (@slack2thefuture) May 14, 2017

[Putin murders someone on live TV then walks over to piano and plays Chopsticks]



NY Times: Nobody who plays an instrument could be evil. — OhNoSheTwitnt 🏳️‍🌈 (@OhNoSheTwitnt) May 15, 2017

The softer side of someone who has people poisoned and murdered? Journalists included? Not interested in Russian propaganda. Wake up — Kathy Malamut (@jasr9203) May 14, 2017

do not normalize him. hitler was a painter. — Velvet Love Void (@velvetlovevoid) May 14, 2017

Hey, Vladimir Putin, do you take requests? Play "Putin on the Ritz" next!

