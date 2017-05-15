Advertising

Russian President Vladimir Putin took a break from shirtless horseback riding and late-night phone calls with Donald Trump to give an impromptu piano recital in China— well, if you'd call having a cameraman on hand to film the whole thing "impromptu."

According to The New York Times, Putin decided to tickle the ivories while waiting to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Sunday. Putin plunked out "Evening Song," by Vasily Solovyov-Sedoi, and "Moscow Windows," by Tikhon Kournikova, two songs written in the 1950s.

Let's be real, though, he's not very good. Don't quit your authoritarian day job, Vlad.

The clip went viral after The New York Times tweeted it with the caption "a piano recital in Beijing showers perhaps a softer side of Vladimir Putin."

Twitter was not impressed with Putin's sub-par piano skills.

But they were even less impressed with The New York Times' headline.

Hey, Vladimir Putin, do you take requests? Play "Putin on the Ritz" next!

