All the brilliantly petty ways the UK is trolling Donald Trump during his visit.

President Trump is visiting the UK this week. And they clearly don't want him there. England: just like U.S.! Here are the most brilliantly petty ways people across the country are letting our president know they wish he'd crawl back across the pond to the bloody Hell (pronounced "L") from whence he came. God bless these petty queens!

1) RIP John McCain. And me after seeing this.

Hey @realDonaldTrump, we read the story about the sailors on a US warship being ordered to hide from you because you’re triggered by the name on their hats. So we turned Madame Tussaud's into a giant USS John McCain baseball cap. Welcome to London! pic.twitter.com/KuynOwupFm — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) June 3, 2019

2) Trump's "welcome" vs. Obama's:

3) Trump's approval rating vs. Obama's.... ON A BUILDING.