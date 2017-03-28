Advertising

Belén Sisa is an Arizona State University student who recently shared a photo of her holding up a blank 1040 tax form on Facebook—and it wasn't just to brag. The 23-year-old shared her tax form for a specific reason: as an undocumented immigrant, she wanted to bust the myth that immigrants never pay taxes.

MYTH BUSTER: I, an undocumented immigrant, just filed my taxes and PAID $300 to the state of Arizona. I cannot receive... Posted by Belén Sisa on Sunday, March 26, 2017

She wrote:

MYTH BUSTER: I, an undocumented immigrant, just filed my taxes and PAID $300 to the state of Arizona. I cannot receive financial aid from the state or federal government for school, I cannot benefit from unemployment, a reduced healthcare plan, or a retirement fund. I think I'm a pretty good citizen. Oh and there are MILLIONS just like me who pay into a system they will never receive anything from. Wanna tell me again how I should be deported, contribute nothing and only leech off this country while the 1% wealthiest people in this country steal from you everyday? How about you show me yours Donald J. Trump? #HereToStay

The post went viral and then, since people are terrible, she faced a huge anti-immigrant backlash. Later on Sunday, Sisa, who came to the US with her family from Argentina, shared screenshots of 40 different hate-messages she had received.

The HATE is real guys. The hate is real. I am legally working in the United States through DACA, and I'm pretty sure the... Posted by Belén Sisa on Sunday, March 26, 2017

Many told her to "go back" and others threatened to get her deported or claimed they had reported her to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

A lot of them managed to ALSO be sexist.

'Murica!

"The HATE is real guys," Sisa wrote. "The hate is real." She explained that she probably won't get deported, since she's legally working in the US through Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), an immigration policy started by the Obama administration. So that's a relief.

"I am legally working in the United States through DACA, and I'm pretty sure the IRS isn't going to come after someone who PAYS their taxes," she wrote. "I truly feel bad for these people, may they find peace and happiness in their own dark hearts."

I would've told them all to eat a big back of dicks. But that's just me.

Luckily Sisa, who describes herself as a "dreamer," is handling this way better than most people would. Yesterday, she shared her thoughts on the whole ordeal:

It is incredibly hard and painful to stand up and tell the truth, especially when it is not the popular thing to do. I'... Posted by Belén Sisa on Monday, March 27, 2017

"Our will to change this world and fulfill our mission will never be stopped by the people who are so unhappy with themselves that they try to pull us down with them," she wrote. "They will not tear me down."

Okay, that's it: if she goes back to Argentina, I'm going with her.

