Dr. David Dao, the United Airlines passenger who was roughly dragged off a plane by police officers, has apparently been compared to civil rights hero Rosa Parks. And not everyone is too pleased about the comparison.
The video of David Dao being forcefully removed from the flight went viral this week for its extreme treatment of a paying customer who was already seated the plane. The United flight was thought to be overbooked, but it turned out they just didn't have enough seats for several airlines employees, so four people were asked to leave the plane. When Dao, who had supposedly been chosen at random, refused to leave his seat, Chicago police intervened—hard.
During a press conference concerning the incident, David Dao's lawyer, Thomas Demetrio, revealed that he'd gotten an email from someone saying that Dao was "an Asian version of Rosa Parks," according to USA Today.
A few people on Twitter also made the same comparison between David Dao and Rosa Parks.
But not everyone on Twitter felt the same way about that.
In case it's not completely clear why the comparison isn't really an accurate one, Rosa Parks' niece, Urana McCauley, made a video for TMZ explaining the difference.
She agrees that what happened to Dao was "wrong" and "definitely a mistreatment of him," but she explains, "What Dr. Dao was going to do was probably change the policy of United Airlines, but actually what my aunt did was change history."