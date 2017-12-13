People are salivating over this savage anti-Trump editorial in 'USA Today.'

Political junkies and twitter eggs alike awoke on Wednesday to a shockingly blunt anti-Trump piece from the usually safe editorial board at USA Today.

Just to put this into context, the USA Today editorial board is basically the Wonder Bread of political opinion.



Suddenly, not so much. https://t.co/ubSXNqIunF — Jay Bookman AJC (@jaybookmanajc) December 13, 2017

You can read the entire piece over at USA Today. It's titled: "Will Trump's lows ever hit rock bottom?" And lest you think that's a rhetorical question, they answer it in the first paragraph:

Rock bottom is no impediment for a president who can always find room for a new low.

Twitter was impressed, if also quite surprised to see lines like these:

"He pours the gasoline of sexist language and lights the match gleefully..."

"A president who would all but call Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand a whore is not fit to clean the toilets in the Barack Obama Presidential Library..."

"Trump apparently is going for some sort of record for lying while in office."

"It is a shock that only six Democratic senators are calling for our unstable president to resign."

... in USA Today.