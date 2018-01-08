1988 video where Oprah asks Trump if he'd run for president is going viral today for obvious reasons.

ICYMI: the winner of last night's Golden Globes was unofficially Oprah, whose rousing, hopeful speech about the #metoo movement has Twitter buzzing about a potential presidential run in 2020.

And speaking of Oprah and the highest office in the land, a video from 1988 in which Oprah interviews the current POTUS is now going viral on Twitter again. In the clip, which first went viral back in 2015, Oprah asks a startlingly young-looking Trump if he would ever run for president. Here is his response:

In light of Oprah's extraordinary speech at the Golden Globes last night, the clip is making the rounds on Twitter today:

This clip of @Oprah talking to @realDonaldTrump about running for @POTUS from 1988 is kind of everything today: https://t.co/8gcSkiXOJ9 — Christina Ginn (@NBChristinaGinn) January 8, 2018

In the video, Trump basically says no, he wouldn't run, telling Oprah: "Probably not. But I do get tired of seeing the country get ripped off… I just don’t think I have the inclination to do it."

But then he changed his tune: "If it got so bad, I would never want to rule it out totally, because I really am tired of seeing what’s happening with this country," he said. "We’re really making other people live like kings, and we’re not."