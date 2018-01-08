1988 video where Oprah asks Trump if he'd run for president is going viral today for obvious reasons.

ICYMI: the winner of last night's Golden Globes was unofficially Oprah, whose rousing, hopeful speech about the #metoo movement has Twitter buzzing about a potential presidential run in 2020.
And speaking of Oprah and the highest office in the land, a video from 1988 in which Oprah interviews the current POTUS is now going viral on Twitter again. In the clip, which first went viral back in 2015, Oprah asks a startlingly young-looking Trump if he would ever run for president. Here is his response:
In light of Oprah's extraordinary speech at the Golden Globes last night, the clip is making the rounds on Twitter today:
In the video, Trump basically says no, he wouldn't run, telling Oprah: "Probably not. But I do get tired of seeing the country get ripped off… I just don’t think I have the inclination to do it."
But then he changed his tune: "If it got so bad, I would never want to rule it out totally, because I really am tired of seeing what’s happening with this country," he said. "We’re really making other people live like kings, and we’re not."
Also let's not forget the time Trump (jokingly?) proposed Oprah be his Vice President (she was way not into it).
What does it all mean?? Will Oprah face off against Trump in 2020??
If the TV mogul does end up deciding to run, she's got at least one important vote so far. Meryl Streep told the Washington Post last night: "she launched a rocket tonight. I want her to run for president. I don’t think she had any intention [of declaring]. But now she doesn't have a choice."
Sorry Oprah!! Looks like the decision of you running for president has already been made.