Video of black customers being racially profiled at Applebee's goes viral.

Meet Alexis Brison.
Brison was having dinner at an Applebee's near Kansas City, Missouri, with a friend over the weekend, when they had their meal interrupted by some pretty blatant racism. According to a video shared on Facebook, the Applebee’s staff called the cops on the two women and accused them of dining and dashing on their bill the previous day.
"About an hour into our dinner we were approached by a Independence police officer, a mall cop, and the restaurant manager," wrote Brison in a now-viral Facebook post. "We were told that we were accused of eating and not paying for CHICKEN the day before (dining and dashing). Mind you that we have proof that can show our whereabouts and it’s not even in our character to steal."
As Brison and her friend attempted to defend themselves, the officers became increasingly aggressive, and the altercation ended in tears.
You can watch the heart wrenching video here:
Brison ended her post with a plea to end racial profiling, writing:
After being mocked, humiliated, and embarrassed we were asked to pay for our food, leave, and not come back. After leaving, calls were made to the restaurant and the manager stated that our accuser remembered that there was a SKINNY girl and a girl who wore MAKEUP. In 2018 is this really what we’re debased to? Our weight and whether or not we wore makeup. She could not recognize any facial features or any defining characteristics . This is a clear example of RACIAL PROFILING that should not be stood for. Just because we are black does not mean we are all criminals and I will not be treated as such. #repost Applebee's Grill & Bar
Bryson's video has since been viewed over two million times and shared nearly 50,000 times. The CEO of Applebee's has since released this official statement:
"Our team has been working throughout the weekend and will continue to work to determine what happened and what appropriate measures will be taken," said Bill Georgas, CEO of Applebee’s local franchisee. "We do not tolerate racism or bigotry of any nature. We currently have no indications this was race related. We have a diverse workforce that is reflective of the community we serve. All are welcome at our restaurant, and will continue to be welcome."
Mmmmmm, k.