Video of black customers being racially profiled at Applebee's goes viral.

Meet Alexis Brison.

Brison was having dinner at an Applebee's near Kansas City, Missouri, with a friend over the weekend, when they had their meal interrupted by some pretty blatant racism. According to a video shared on Facebook, the Applebee’s staff called the cops on the two women and accused them of dining and dashing on their bill the previous day.

"About an hour into our dinner we were approached by a Independence police officer, a mall cop, and the restaurant manager," wrote Brison in a now-viral Facebook post. "We were told that we were accused of eating and not paying for CHICKEN the day before (dining and dashing). Mind you that we have proof that can show our whereabouts and it’s not even in our character to steal."

As Brison and her friend attempted to defend themselves, the officers became increasingly aggressive, and the altercation ended in tears.