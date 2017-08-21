Advertising

Someone named Chukwuemeka Afigbo‏ from Lagos, Nigeria, recently shared a video on Twitter that highlights the lack of diversity in tech. The video shows a "racist" bathroom soap dispenser that responds differently to two people: one with light skin and one with dark skin.

If you have ever had a problem grasping the importance of diversity in tech and its impact on society, watch this video pic.twitter.com/ZJ1Je1C4NW — Chukwuemeka Afigbo (@nke_ise) August 16, 2017

"If you have ever had a problem grasping the importance of diversity in tech and its impact on society, watch this video," Afigbo wrote.

As various people pointed out on Twitter, this faulty soap dispenser is indicative of a much larger problem:

Advertising

Maybe if the company that designed this employed a single dark skinned person they'd have found this problem earlier. — kaitlmoo (@kaitlinsm) August 16, 2017

it's not that this exact thing is the problem, it's that a million tiny things like this exist. and that having more poc in dev would solve — Kelly Eng (@boomereng) August 16, 2017

thats right it's called micro-aggression and it happens thousand times everyday — (((MMG:))) (@451MMG) August 17, 2017

This guy made the "but soap dispensers don't see color!" argument:

Looks like a lighting issue to me. An IR scanner doesnt "see" skin color. poorly lit bathroom fixtures dont work for me either sometimes — Iunno N Emoore (@noticeofpoop) August 16, 2017

Advertising

And got shot down:

*face palm* not about the scanner; its about not having a coding staff diverse & thoughtful enough to have one that recognizes DARKER color — Don Wil de Corona 👑 (@blackquinoa) August 16, 2017

This person, who knows a lot about soap dispensers, pointed out how fixable this problem is:

Some sensors have a matte black thing hanging below the dispenser so it can be more sensitive since it doesn't get much reflection. pic.twitter.com/0JcljiMmsB — Rachel 🌹 (@rjd989) August 16, 2017

So it really is just a problem of this company not thinking that far or testing improperly. It's such an easy thing to fix! — Rachel 🌹 (@rjd989) August 16, 2017

Advertising

But someone else argued that it's "an error" and "not racism" (can't it be both?):

Since it is in the company's interest to sell soap, it's an error, not racism, and a costly one for them (redesign, update). Know your tech. — user unknown (@user_unknown8) August 16, 2017

But as this person pointed out:

The point was, if they had hired a POC the tech would have been designed correctly in the first place. — DeplorableElitist✨🍓 (@theforg3r) August 16, 2017

The hired POC would have ensured that it was tested on POC.Can't always account for things that have NEVER effected you. Never been left out — QUEEN (@PINKnPATRON) August 16, 2017

Advertising

And this problem isn't new. Back in 2015, a video showing a black man attempting to use a soap dispenser in a hotel in Atlanta went viral:

And in 2010, the Times reported that the Xbox Kinect didn't recognize the faces of dark-skinned gamers.

Obviously, this is a complex issue. But as many have pointed out, if there were more people of color in tech, we might be able to avoid these kinds of mishaps in the future. Because no one deserves to be discriminated against for the color of their skin, even if it's by a soap dispenser.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.