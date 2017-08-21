Someone named Chukwuemeka Afigbo from Lagos, Nigeria, recently shared a video on Twitter that highlights the lack of diversity in tech. The video shows a "racist" bathroom soap dispenser that responds differently to two people: one with light skin and one with dark skin.
"If you have ever had a problem grasping the importance of diversity in tech and its impact on society, watch this video," Afigbo wrote.
As various people pointed out on Twitter, this faulty soap dispenser is indicative of a much larger problem:
This guy made the "but soap dispensers don't see color!" argument:
And got shot down:
This person, who knows a lot about soap dispensers, pointed out how fixable this problem is:
But someone else argued that it's "an error" and "not racism" (can't it be both?):
But as this person pointed out:
And this problem isn't new. Back in 2015, a video showing a black man attempting to use a soap dispenser in a hotel in Atlanta went viral:
And in 2010, the Times reported that the Xbox Kinect didn't recognize the faces of dark-skinned gamers.
Obviously, this is a complex issue. But as many have pointed out, if there were more people of color in tech, we might be able to avoid these kinds of mishaps in the future. Because no one deserves to be discriminated against for the color of their skin, even if it's by a soap dispenser.