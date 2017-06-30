Advertising

The Washington Post gathered up a chorus of kids to sing out President Donald Trump's Twitter decrees, and yeah, his words make a lot more sense coming out of the months of seven-year-olds. The adorable choir only take on the president's G-rated remarks, not harmonizing over the words "bleeding badly from a face-lift" or "haters and losers."

Every time I speak of the haters and losers I do so with great love and affection. They cannot help the fact that they were born fucked up! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 29, 2014

A classic.

Watch the words match the maturity level, with some stellar drumming around "fake news."

