News > Politics
Trump's tweets make more sense when sung by a children's choir.
Filed by Orli Matlow | Jun 30, 2017 @ 12:22pm
The Washington Post gathered up a chorus of kids to sing out President Donald Trump's Twitter decrees, and yeah, his words make a lot more sense coming out of the months of seven-year-olds. The adorable choir only take on the president's G-rated remarks, not harmonizing over the words "bleeding badly from a face-lift" or "haters and losers."
Every time I speak of the haters and losers I do so with great love and affection. They cannot help the fact that they were born fucked up!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 29, 2014
A classic.
Watch the words match the maturity level, with some stellar drumming around "fake news."
