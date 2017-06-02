Advertising

People may be split in their opinions on President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement, but the Weather Channel, for one, has seriously had it. The channel is using all the science it has (which is a lot) to get out the message that GLOBAL WARMING IS REAL.

The Weather Channel would like us to pay attention to some stuff.

On Thursday, after Trump announced his decision, Weather.com turned its homepage into basically a direct message to Trump and other climate change deniers. Headlines included "Still Don't Care? Proof You Should," "…and More Proof…," as well as articles about Antarctica turning green (quick refresher: it's supposed to be white) and a huge crack in a key ice shelf that opened up 17 miles over just 6 days (I'm sure it's fine).

Weather.com: "HI, THIS IS IMPORTANT. IS THIS THING ON?" Weather.com

When the shelf finally splits, it will result in a breakup that "is sure to be a spectacle both awe-inducing and horrifying," and produce one of the largest icebergs ever on record, according to Weather.com.

This is what the homepage of their Weather.com looks like on Friday morning:

Yup, things are looking great! Weather.com

Slightly different, but still as dire.

Of course, Weather.com's message did not go unnoticed by Twitter, who responded with some funny tweets, considering the world is probably coming to an end, NBD.

Hmm, I did not see a forecast for shade when I checked the Weather Channel app this morning. Yet here it is. pic.twitter.com/O85Uvl6zko — Alex Weprin (@alexweprin) June 1, 2017

This isn't the first time the Weather Channel has trolled the Trump administration. Back in December, the House Science Committee tweeted an article on climate change from Breitbart (the publication formerly run by Steve Bannon), written by someone with absolutely no science credentials.

.@BreitbartNews: Global Temperatures Plunge. Icy Silence from Climate Alarmists https://t.co/uLUPW4o93V — Sci,Space,&Tech Cmte (@HouseScience) December 1, 2016

The article claimed that climate change wasn't real because temperatures had temporarily dropped. (Note: the drop in temperature was expected, and part of an established cycle, according to Weather.com.) Plus, the last three years have still been the hottest on record, The New York Times reported.

Quick aside: That same day, Senator Bernie Sanders tweeted at the House Science Committee, "Where'd you get your PhD? Trump University?" (Lol.)

Where'd you get your PhD? Trump University? https://t.co/P5Ez5fVEwD — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) December 1, 2016

The Weather Channel took that opportunity to address Breitbart, tweeting "Note to Breitbart: Earth Is Not Cooling, Climate Change Is Real."

⚡️ “Note to Breitbart: Earth Is Not Cooling, Climate Change Is Real”https://t.co/UfjMoFuiRq — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) December 6, 2016

The Weather.com article tore apart the Breitbart article, since it full was of all kinds of science-y things like, scientists and facts.

Hmm, I'm no scientist, but this sure looks like a trend to me.

Maybe now would be a good time to head on over to Weather.com and have a fun look at our doomed future. Happy Friday, y'all!

